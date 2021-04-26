Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Vikings Compete in First Meet

Emily Downing placed first in all four of her events on Friday, April 20th as the Cambridge Vikings competed in the first meet of the year. Downing placed first in the 1600, 800, and in the long jump while also as part of the 4x400 meter relay along with Tori Reed, Addie Jewett, and Luca Veloz. Addie Jewett also won in the hurdles while Veloz took first in the 400 meter dash.

Taber Swanson won the eighth grade boys long jump on the boys side of the track. Gage Maness finished first in the eighth grade boys discus and Lucas Harrell won the hurdles.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 4th, Ava Salazar 16.73. 6th, Chloe Pfeiffer 17.09. 9th, Reanna McMeekan 18.00. 10th, Haylee Bennett 18.90. 11th, Isabella Jewett 19.60. Boys. 8th Grade. 3rd, Lucas Harrell 15.60. 200m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Jolene Blackert 31.40. 2nd, Ellie Doubet 33.90. 5th, Tori Reed 35.20. 9th, Bennett 40.70. 10th, I. Jewett 43.20. 400m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Luca Veloz 1:15. 2nd, Addie Jewett 1:26. 5th, Addison Stone 1:36. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 4th, Blake Janson 1:19. 800m run. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Emily Downing 2:40. 2nd, VandeKemp 2:57. 4th, Veloz 3:07. 5th, A. Jewett 3:09. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 6th, Evan Akers 3:43. 1600m run. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:45. 2nd, VandeKemp 6:10. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, Taber Swanson 6:26. 7th, Akers 8:08. 100m hurdles. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, A. Jewett 20.21. 2nd, Ellie Doubet 20.54. 110 hurdles. Boys. 6/7th grade. 3rd, Swanson 20.29. 8th, Janson 22.64. 8th Grade. 1st, Harrell 20.63. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, I. Jewett, Bennett, Salazar, Millie Dzekunskas 1:13. Boys. 8th Grade. 2nd, Janson, Akers, Harrell, Swanson 1:06. 4x200m relay. Girls 6/7th grade. 2nd, Blackert, Doubet, Pfeiffer, Reed 2:14. 4x400m relay. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Reed, Downing, Jewett, Veloz 5:17. 3rd, Dzekunskas, Stone, Pfeiffer, VandeKemp 6:00. Field Events. Long Jump. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Downing 12-06, 3rd, VandeKemp 10-01. 5th, Salazar 9-01. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, Janson 12-07.75. 10th, Akers 9-00.25. 8th Grade. 1st, Swanson 12-07.75. 3rd, Harrell 11-05.50. Shot Put. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Addie Little 21-08. 2nd, Blackert 19-05. 4th, Harper Little 17-02.50. 6th, Emma Miller 15-05. 7th, Kenley Medley 15-03. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 2nd, Austin Woodbury 12-00. 8th Grade. 4th, Gage Maness 24-11.75. Discus. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Blackert 60-00. 2nd, Doubet 53-05. 3rd, H. Little 46-01. 5th, A. Little 40-06. 8th, Miller 34-11. 10th, Medley 33-05. Boys. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, Woodbury 33-4. 8th Grade. 1st, Maness 96-00.05.

Vikings Finish Season

The Cambridge Jr. High Girls ended their season on Tuesday, April 20th with a split with ICS. The seventh grade led by one point after the first quarter and built a five point 6-1 lead at the half. ICS closed the Cambridge lead to three points and that was the margin of victory for the Vikings winning the seventh grade contest 12 to 9. Hailey Bennett led the Vikings with four points and Ellie Doubet, Emma Motley, Luca Veloz, and Kenlee Carlson each had two points in the Cambridge win.

The eighth grade trailed by one point after their first six minutes but an ICS run during the second quarter put the Vikings behind 16 to 10 at the half. ICS continued to pull away leading by fifteen after the third quarter on their way to a 34 to 22 win over the Vikings. Ellie

Doubet led the Vikings with seven points, Kerigan Lewis, Jordan Williams, and Emma Motley each added four points, and Addie Jewett added three points for Cambridge.

Ridgewood Volleyball Ends Spring Season

The Ridgewood Spartans played the first of their final two matches at Alleman High School on Wednesday, April 21st. The Spartans came out strong winning the first game of the night 25 to 19. The Pioneers battled back winning the next two games, having to go past the usual 25 point mark, 29-27 and 30-28.

Libero Madi Jones anchored the defense with ten digs while Paige Leander, Kati Jones, and Tatum Miller each had three blocks in the match. Hallica Warren Anderson powered the offensive attack with six kills with Brook Jones leading Ridgewood with seven assists, Jones also led the teams with eleven service points.

The Spartans travelled to Orion on Friday, April 23rd for their final match of the season against the Chargers. Orion took the first game of the match 25 to 12 and completed a sweep of the Spartans with a 25 to 19 win in the second game.

Kendall Lewis led the Spartans with five kills on the offensive side, Lewis also led the team with eight digs defensively. Madi and Brook Jones fueled the offense with five assists each, Brook Jones led the team with seven service points. Paige Leander and Tatum Miller each had six blocks defensively for Ridgewood.

Ridgewood Too Much for United

For the second week in a row the Ridgewood Spartans took advantage of the break at the halftime to refuel and reload to pull away from their opponents in the third quarter. This time it was the United Red Storm in the final game of the spring season on Friday, April 23rd. The Spartans led by ten at the half and put up two unanswered touchdowns to put the game out of reach on their way to the 54 to 30 win to finish 4-2 in the shortened spring season.

Ridgewood found the end zone early with Colton Stahl scoring on a 16 yard run to go ahead 8-0. The scoring drive was set up by a Lucas Kessinger intersection on United’s opening drive. Stahl and Kessinger connected on the Spartan’s second drive, this time on a 40 yard touchdown pass to put Ridgewood up 14-0. United found the end zone taking advantage on an offsides call against the Spartans on a fourth and one. The Red Storm punched the ball in capping off a 74 yard drive to cut the Spartan lead to 14-8.

The Spartans opened the second quarter with the ball on their own 38 yard line. Stahl and company wasted little time returning to the end zone on a four play 62 yard drive highlighted by a thirty two yard run to the Red Storm eleven yard line. Senior running back DJ VanHouten took it over from there, punching the ball in from the three yard line to put the Spartans up 20-8. Both teams scored in the final minutes of the half with United scoring on a four play sixty four yard drive which was then answered with just twenty-nine ticks on the clock as Colton Stahl hit Ganon Greenman on a thirteen yard pass play to make the score at the half 26-16.

In the third quarter, Ridgewood would score on their opening drive taking just over three minutes to find the end zone. DJ VanHouten scored on a six yard run set up by a sixteen yard pass completion from Colton Stahl to Ganon Greenman to go up 32 to 16. Ridgewood's second score of the quarter came off of a Jarrett Lund interception. Stahl once again took to the air connecting with Lucas Kessinger for a forty yard touchdown to make the score 40-16.

DJ VanHouten scored the third of his four touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, this time a ten yard run set up by a forty yard pass play from Stahl to Payton Catour. The touchdown put Ridgewood up 48 to 16. VanHouten put the icing on his final game with a sixty three yard run down the middle of the field for his fourth touchdown of the night. United scored on the ensuing kickoff with a seventy yard return and late in the fourth quarter to make the final score 54 to 30.