Geneseo members of Quad City Blues hockey team

Claudia Loucks

The Quad City Blues high school hockey team ended their 2020-2021 season this month with an event in Scott County Park to distribute awards to the year’s recipients.

Among the players receiving awards are Jase Johnson, #35, son of Kris and Paula Johnson, who received the Academic Achievement Award for the Midwest High School Hockey League.

Johnson also received a trophy for being one of the top ten scorers in the Junior Varsity Midwest High School Hockey League.

Another Geneseo player, Isaiah Conrad, #97, son of Clayton and Johnna Conrad, earned the Academic Achievement Award for the Midwest High School Hockey League as well as sweeping the title of Rookie of the Year for Junior Varsity, Varsity and Coach Selection.

Conrad also received a trophy for being one of the top ten scorers in the Junior Varsity Midwest High School Hockey League.