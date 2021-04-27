OHS track opens season with triangular

Mindy Carls

The Orion track teams hosted Alleman and Monmouth-Roseville on Wednesday, April 21, at Charger Field.

Charger girls won their division with 45 points. Alleman had 39.5 and Mon-Rose 25.5.

Mon-Rose took first in the boys division with 25 points. Alleman had 23 and Orion, 19.

Orion girls results were:

100-meter dash — 1st, Avery Noble 13.83. 6th, Katie Christensen 14.92. 8th, Kylee Hanson 15.33. 10th, Bella Traman 15.75. 11th, Abby Bindewald 16.81.

200 dash — 2nd, Noble 29.26. 6th, Christensen 31.61. 8th, Lily Laws, 31.92. 9th, Mackinzie Washburn 32.61. 10th, Hanson 32.98. 12th, Karly Wampler 34.34.

800 run — 1st, Olivia Thomsen 2:37.18. 2nd, Maryn Bollinger 2:44.90. 5th, Melaina Meisenburg 3:15.00.

1600 run — 4th, Hayley VanDuyne 7:31.21. 5th, Maggie Nedved 8:32.80.

3200 run — 2nd, VanDuyne 15:45.92. 3rd, Nedved 17:46.11.

100 hurdles — 2nd, Laws 20.36. 3rd, Delaney Taets 21.40. 4th, Wampler 22.06.

300 hurdles — 2nd, Lily Moen 1:00.42.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion A (Noble, Taets, Laws, Christensen) 56.93. 4th, Orion B (Wampler, Sydney Swope, Traman, Hanson) 1:01.86.

800 relay —1st, Orion A (Noble, Taets, Laws, Christensen) 2:05.19.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion A (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 5:03.92.

3200 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Bollinger, Moen, Meisenburg, Thomsen) 11:36.22.

High jump — 1st, Washburn 1.42 meters (4 feet, 7.75 inches).

Long jump — 2nd, Taets 3.91 (12-10).

Triple jump — 1st, Wampler 6.93 (22-9).

Shot put — 3rd, Bindewald 6.86 (22-6.25).

Discus throw — 8th, Bindewald 14.52 (47-7).

Results for Orion boys were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Cole Kimball 12.64. 5th, Nick Shillington 13.50.

200 dash — 4th, Shillington 30.45.

400 dash — 5th, Shillington 1:14.14.

800 run — 3rd, Monzon 2:22.27. 7th, Eli Kayser 2:27.37.

1600 run — 2nd, Kade Scharpman 5:37.96. 3rd, Gus Nedved 6:32.36. 4th, Tate Schneider 6:34.17.

3200 run — 2nd, Collin Meisenburg 12:11.22. 3rd, Eric Thorndyke 13:01.43.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Luciano Bradley, Kayser, Monzon, Meisenburg) 4:21.77.

3200 relay — 1st, Orion A (Kayser, Scharpman, Bradley, Monzon) 9:57.41.

High jump — 2nd, Nedved 1.62 meters (5 feet, 3.75 inches).

Shot put — 1st, Josh Spranger 11.31 (37-1.25). 4th, Shillington 6.12 (20-1).

Discus throw — 1st, Spranger 31.29 (102-8).