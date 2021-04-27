OMS boys begin track season

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s boys track and field season began with a home meet on Friday, April 16, at Charger Field.

Team scores were not announced for the boys, but Orion defeated Cambridge in both divisions.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 1st place, Caden Rochleau 12.00 seconds. 2nd, Aidan Moody 12.46. 3rd, Joseph Norton 12.80. 4th, Ethan Wardlow 13.10. 5th, Kaden Cirks 13.41. 6th, Ezekiel Soukup 14.07. 7th, Carson Turnquist 15.00. 8th, Treysan Barnes 16.30. 9th, Truman Marner 16.94.

200 dash — 1st, Owen Voorhees 30.20. 2nd, Aaron Mohr 33.30. 3rd, Kellen Kunert 33.70. 4th, Barnes 33.90. 5th, Rylin Price 36.00. 6th, Soukup 38.60.

400 dash — 1st, Wyatt Steen 1:12.90. 2nd (tie), Rochleau, Wardlow 1:17.10. 5th, Marner 1:25.90. 6th, Connor Sunderland 1:33.60. 7th, Turnquist 1:38.20.

800 run — 1st, Dylan White 2:57.50. 2nd, Noah Belowske 3:10.70. 3rd, Bridger Burnham 3:21.30. 4th, Anthony Dochterman 3:29.70. 5th, Dillon Thomas 3:37.60.

1600 run — 1st, William Clarke 6:01.60. 2nd, White 6:14.70. 4th, Belowske 6:42.80. 5th, Dochterman 6:57.98. 6th, Burnham 6:58.41.

110 hurdles — 1st, Voorhees 18.59. 2nd, Wardlow 20.12. 4th, Tyler Sandberg 21.38. 5th, Norton 21.86. 6th, Price 22.16. 7th, Moody 22.33. 9th, Thomas 23.57. 10th, Cameron Engstrom 23.65. 11th, Sutherland 24.70.

400 relay — 1st, Orion B (Moody, Voorhees, Barnes, Wardlow) 1:03.88. 2nd, Orion A (Turnquist, Marner, Thomas, Sutherland) 1:10.84.

800 relay — 1st, Orion B (Engstrom, White, Steen, Kyler Owens) 2:09.27. 2nd, Orion A (Norton, Sandberg, Kunert, Mohr) 2:13.01.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion B (Clarke, Engstrom, Steen, Owens) 5:06.03. 2nd, Orion A (Norton, Mohr, Sandberg, Kunert) 5:22.18.

High jump — 1st, Owens 4-6. 2nd, Steen 4-4. 3rd, Rochleau 4-0. 4th, Mohr 3-8. 5th, Burnham 3-2.

Long jump — 1st, Owens 13-5.75. 2nd, Rochleau 12-11.25. 4th, Engstrom 12-4.25. 5th, Voorhees 12-4. 6th, Moody 10-11. 7th, Barnes 10-5. 8th, Cirks 10-0.5. 9th, Sutherland 9-4.75. 11th, Soukup 8-8.

Shot put — 1st, Cirks 20-3.25.

Discus throw — 1st, Clarke 48-9.5. 2nd, Cirks 43-5.

Orion results for eighth grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 1st, Duncan Adamson 13.09. 2nd, Aidan Fisher 14.07. 4th, Noah Parr 16.30.

200 dash — 1st, Dayne Gibbons 28.50. 2nd, Lance Moore 33.30.

400 dash — 1st, Gibbons 1:08.44. 2nd, Moore 1:18.00.

400 relay — 1st, Orion C (Adamson, Moore, Fisher, Gibbons) 56.51.

Long jump — 2nd, Moore 12-4.5.

Shot put — 1st, Adamson 38-5. 2nd, Fisher 32-8. 3rd, Parr 31-5.75.

Discus throw — 2nd, Adamson 80-01. 3rd, Fisher 61-5. 4th, Parr 60-9.5.