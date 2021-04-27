OMS boys track sweeps Mercer County

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School boys won two triangular meets on Friday, April 23, at Charger Field.

In the sixth and seventh grade division, Orion scored 59.5 points; Mercer County, 47, and Sherrard 26.5.

The Charger eighth grade boys were first with 43 points; Mercer County, second, 33, and Sherrard, third, 16.

Combining boys and girls scores, Orion sixth and seventh graders were first with 103.5 point; Mercer County, second, 101, and Sherrard, third, 61.5. Mercer County won the eighth grade division with 101 points; Sherrard, second, 62, and Orion, third, 54.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 4th, Caden Rochleau 15.03. 6th, Aidan Moody 15.28. 7th, Ethan Wardlow 15.39. 11th, Kaden Cirks 16.93. 12th, Truman Marner 17.16. 15th, Rylin Price 18.50. 17th, Ezekiel Soukup 19.14. 19th, Carson Turnquist 20.72.

200 dash — 4th, Cameron Engstrom 32.57. 5th, Kellen Kunert 33.94. 6th, Dylan White 35.98. 7th, Price 40.13. 8th, Soukup 40.96. 10, Turnquist 44.88.

400 dash — 2nd, Wardlow 1:18.64. 4th, Marner 1:23.21. 5th, Connor Sutherland 1:23.97. 6, Dillon Thomas 1:24.57. 9th, Turnquist 1:35.01.

800 run — 1st, William Clarke 2:51.15. 3rd, Tyler Sandberg 3:02.13. 4th, Aaron Mohr 3:02.76. 5th, Noah Belowske 3:05.86. 6th, Bridger Burnham 3:08.99. 7th, Anthony Dochterman 3:19.54.

1600 run — 1st, Clarke 6;01.19. 4th, White 6:23.99. 6th, Belowske 6:29.15. 8th, Burnham 6:46.83. 9th, Dochterman 6:55.11.

110 hurdles — 2nd, Moody 21.40. 3rd, Kunert 21.50. 4th, Sandberg 21.58. 5th, Wardlow 23.54. 6th, Sutherland 24.57. 7th, Treysan Barnes 26.03. 8th, Thomas 26.48. 9th, Price 26.54.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Joseph Norton, Sandberg, Mohr, Wardlow) 1:00.62.

800 relay — 1st, Orion A (Engstrom, Rochleau, Moody, Kyler Owens) 2:05.46.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion A (White, Engstrom, Rochleau, Owens) 4:57.63. 3rd, Orion B (Kunert, Norton, Barnes, Sutherland) 5:33.33.

High jump — 1st, Owens 4-9. 3rd, Norton 4-3. 5th, Mohr 3-8.

Long jump — 3rd, Owens 14-7. 4th, Moody 12-10. 6th, Engstrom 12-2.5. 7th, Rochleau 12-0.5 9th, Cirks 9-11.5. 10th, Barnes 9-8. 11th, Soukup 8-2.

Shot put — 2nd, Cirks 23-7. 3rd, Thomas 16-9.5.

Discus throw — 1st, Clarke 58-10. 2nd, Cirks 55-0.

Orion results for eighth grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 1st, Duncan Adamson 13.16. 4th, Noah Parr 16.67.

200 dash — 2nd, Daniel Rittenhouse 30.67. 4th, Lance Moore 33.45.

400 dash — 1st, Dayne Gibbons 1:04.85.

400 relay — 1st, Orion A (Adamson, Aiden Fisher, Moore, Gibbons) 54.27.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion A (Moore, Rittenhouse, Fisher, Gibbons) 4:56.14.

Long jump — 2nd, Gibbons 15-5.5. 5th, Moore 12-6.5.

Shot put — 1st, Adamson 40-2. 3rd, Fisher 31-0. 4th, Parr 29-11. 5th, Rittenhouse 27-11.

Discus throw — 1st, Rittenhouse 102-1. 3rd, Parr 69-7. 5th, Adamson 63-5. 6th, Fisher 55-11.