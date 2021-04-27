OMS girls compete with MerCo, Sherrard

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s girls track and field teams hosted Sherrard and Mercer County on Friday, April 23.

In the sixth and seventh grade division, Mercer County placed first with 45 points; Orion, second, 44, and Sherrard, third, 35.

Mercer County also won the eighth grade division with 68 points, followed by Sherrard, 46, and Orion, 11.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Amelia DeBaillie 15.57. 3rd, Hayden Gehring 15.85. 11th, Bella Nightingale 17.74. 13th, Allison Thomas 17.98. 15th, Henia Sykes, 19.19. 16th, Sadie Hessler 19.23. 18th, Aubree James 19.24.

200 dash — 3rd, Elyse VanDuyne 35.60. 6th, Sadie Appel 37.58.

400 dash — 2nd, Appel 1:21.50. 7th, Natalie Johnson 1:32.78.

800 run — 1st, Rory Martin 3:03.97. 5th, Claire Patterson 3:48.33.

1600 run — 3rd, Patterson 7:50.29.

100 hurdles — 3rd, DeBaillie 22.29. 5th, Martin 22.64. 6th, Appel 23.17. 8th, Irelyn Thorndyke 26.11.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion A (Hessler, Nightingale, James, Thorndyke) 1:11.82.

800 relay — 1st, Orion A (DeBaillie, Gehring, Johnson, VanDuyne) 2:13.88.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion A (DeBaillie, Nightingale, Patterson, VanDuyne) 5:236.23.

High jump — 4th, Patterson 4-0.

Long jump — 2nd, Gehring 11-2. 4th, Thomas 9-3.5. 5th, Nightingale 8-5.5.

Shot put — 2nd, Thorndyke 17-5. 3rd, Aubree 17-4.75. 5th, Sykes 15-10.

Discus throw — 2nd, James 39-2.5. 3rd, Sykes 38-1. 4th, Johnson 37-5. 6th, Thomas 33-4.

Orion results for eighth grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Valerie Hickerson 15.85. 9th, Lilly Pysson 17.31.

200 dash — 6th, Hickerson 34.58. 8th, Pysson 37.79.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion A (Pysson, Linah Pettifer, Violet Fiers, Hickerson) 1:09.20.

1600 relay — 3rd, Orion A (Fiers, Gehring, Hessler, Hickerson) 5:52.56.

Long jump — 5th, Pysson 10-2.

Shot put — 3rd, Fiers 21-6. 4th, Pettifer 16-0.

Discus throw — 3rd, Fiers 45-8. 4th, Pettifer 29-7.