Orion football challenges St. Bede

Mindy Carls

St. Bede brought a 4-1 record to Orion on Saturday, April 24, but they found the 1-4 Chargers were ready to give them all they could bear.

Orion held the lead twice, 13-10 late in the second quarter and 21-17 midway through the third.

The Bruins finally prevailed 27-21. Their total included two field goals they kicked when the Chargers stopped them short of the goal line.

St. Bede put the first points on the scoreboard with a 58-yard run at 7:51 in the first quarter. The kick was good for a 7-0 lead.

After Orion had to punt, St. Bede started its next drive at its own 37. They drove 55 yards to the Orion 8, where a running back slipped on third-and-goal.

On fourth down, the Bruins kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The teams traded punts. Taking the snap at the Orion 38, Charger quarterback Jared Mohr threw 42 yards to Quinn Hoftender. The Bruins finally brought Hoftender down at their own 20.

From there, Mohr ran 20 yards into the end zone for Orion’s first touchdown at 8:05 in the second quarter. The kick failed, but the Chargers had cut their deficit to 10-6.

Late in the second quarter, Mohr’s punt rolled a long way and forced the Bruins to start from their own 4-yard line. The Charger defense allowed them to advance only one yard before they had to punt.

After the ball bounced back toward the line of scrimmage, Orion started from the St. Bede 23. A holding call set the Chargers back to the 34, but Mohr threw 34 yards to Coby Schultz for a touchdown. Cole Kratzberg kicked the extra point for 1 13-10 lead with 1:49 to go in the first half.

St. Bede answered on the next play from scrimmage, scoring on a 60-yard pass play to regain the lead 27-13 lead with a minute left on the clock.

After intermission, the Charger defense stopped the Bruins short of a first down on the first possession of the third quarter.

Starting from their own 28, Orion moved the stakes on quarterback Kaden Meguffy’s 11-yard run to the Charger 30.

Meguffy passed to Schultz for another first down at the Bruin 48. Braydi Mascari and Kratzberg pounded the ball down to the Bruin 33, but a holding call moved the Chargers back to the 42.

Kratzberg scored from there, and the Chargers got a break on the kick. The Bruins were caught offsides. Orion elected to try a two-point run, which succeeded with Mascari taking the ball over the line.

Orion led 21-17 most of the rest of the quarter, but St. Bede recovered a Charger fumble at the Orion 45. The Bruins scored a touchdown and booted the kick for a 24-21 advantage with 46 seconds to go in the third.

Midway through the fourth, St. Bede drove to the Orion 12. The Charger defense stopped the Bruins, who had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Orion moved the ball to the St. Bede 25, only to have a pass fall incomplete on fourth down with a little over two minutes to go in the game.

After the defense forced the Bruins to turn the ball over on downs, the Chargers reached midfield before giving the ball back.