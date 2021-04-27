Orion keeping clean sheets

Mindy Carls

After a 1-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville to start the season, the Orion-Sherrard girls soccer team continued to hold opponents scoreless with a 6-0 whitewashing of Macomb on Saturday, April 24, in Sherrard.

The Bombers didn’t even get off any shots for United keeper Jennie Abbott to save.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the field, Miriam Clarke and Lily Moen each had a hat trick.

Clarke scored her first goal, unassisted in the 13th minute, and notched the other two in the match’s final minutes.

Moen converted her first two goals off passes from Rokia Clauss in the 25th and 63rd minutes. The third goal was unassisted in the 67th minute.

Orion-Sherrard bombarded Macomb keeper Ainsley Walter with 30 shots. Clauss had 10; Clarke, seven; Moen, five; Zoe Larkins, four; Gabby Sharer, three, and Ashley Schmoll, one. Walter had 14 saves.

United had 17 steals. Clarke had seven; Sharer and Kaitlyn Greenwood, three each; James, two, and Moen and Mariah Meyers, one apiece. Macomb 18.

Orion-Sherrard had six corners and Macomb, two.

The teams combined for 24 fouls, with 10 charged to United and 14 to the Bombers.

Macomb was offside once.