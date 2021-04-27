Orion spikers take two out of three

Mindy Carls

Orion’s varsity volleyball team collected two wins in three non-conference matches.

The Chargers defeated the Mercer County Golden Eagles 25-17, 25-12, on Monday, April 12, in Aledo.

Orion served nine aces, including three by Hailey James, two each by Kati Kratzberg and Riley Filler, and one apiece by Anna Silversmet and Zoe Larkins.

The 20 Charger kills were divided among James and Kasey Filler, six each; Riley Filler, four; Rachel Bowers, two, and Abby Watson and Ashley Awbrey, one apiece.

Of the team’s 17 assists, Awbrey had 12; Silversmet and Kratzberg, two each, and Larkins, one.

Claire Smith and James had three blocks each.

Orion had 61 digs, credited to Kratzberg, 21; Awbrey, 12; Silversmet, 11; Kasey Filler, six; Riley Filler, five; Bowers, three, and Smith, James and Larkins, one apiece.

On Tuesday, April 20, in Monmouth, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans topped the Chargers 22-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Orion had six aces, with Riley Filler serving two, and Silversmet, Awbrey, Kasey Filler and Larkins, one each.

The Chargers had 43 kills, credited to Bowers, 15; James, 11; Riley Filler, seven; Smith, six; Kasey Filler, two, and Silversmet and Awbrey, one apiece.

Awbrey had 30 assists and Kratzberg, two.

Smith collected three blocks.

The Chargers piled up 143 digs. Riley Filler had 33; Kratzberg, 29; Awbrey, 25; Kasey Filler, 21; Silversmet, 20; Bowers, five; James, four, and Smith and Larkins, three each.

Orion closed out the season with a 25-12, 25-19 win over Ridgewood in the Charger gym.

Silversmet, Kasey Filler and Awbrey served two aces apiece.

Smith had seven kills; Riley Filler, six, and James, four.

Awbrey tallied 22 assists.

Digs were not available at press time.