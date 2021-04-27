Orion volleyball continues Western Big 6 tour

Western Big 6 teams handed Orion three losses in varsity volleyball as the season neared its end.

On Wednesday, April 14, Geneseo defeated visiting Orion 25-9, 25-18.

The Chargers had four aces, with one each by Ashley Awbrey, Kasey Filler, Kati Kratzberg and Riley Filler.

Orion nabbed 14 kills. Riley Filler had six; Hailey James and Rachel Bowers, three each, and Claire Smith and Kasey Filler, one apiece.

Of the 11 Charger assists, Awbrey was credited with 10 and Kratzberg, one.

Orion tallied 34 digs. Anna Silversmet and Kratzberg made eight each; Riley Filler, six; Awbrey and Zoe Larkins, three apiece, and James, Kasey Filler and Bowers, two each.

The Chargers played the Maroons on Monday, April 19, at Moline. The hosts won 25-21, 25-17.

Awbrey served two aces and Silversmet, one.

The 13 Charger kills were divided among James, seven; Bowers, three; Smith, two, and Riley Filler, one.

Awbrey was credited with 12 assists and Larkins with one.

James blocked one shot.

Orion’s defense had 37 digs. Awbrey had 10; Kratzberg, seven; Kasey Filler, five; Riley Filler, four; Silversmet, James and Larkins, three each, and Smith and Bowers, one apiece.

The Chargers gave the Rock Island Rocks all they could handle on Wednesday, April 21, in Orion, although the visitors left with a 25-23, 25-23 win.

Silversmet landed two aces.

Orion’s 18 kills were by Bowers, six; James, four; Awbrey, three; Smith and Riley Filler, two each, and Kratzberg, one.

Awbrey notched 13 assists and James, one.

Smith, James and Bowers had one block apiece.

Orion racked up an eye-popping 67 digs while keeping rallies going. Silversmet had 16; Riley Filler, 14; Kratzberg, 11; Awbrey and Kasey Filler, 10 each; Larkins, three; Bowers, two, and James, one.