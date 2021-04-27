Orion thrashes Sherrard softball

Mindy Carls

Orion softball fans got to see their team double the score on Sherrard Monday, April 26, at the Charger diamond.

The hosts won 20-10, evening out their Three Rivers West record at 1-1. Riverdale had defeated Orion 17-7 on Thursday, April 22.

Monday’s game was close through the fourth inning, which ended with Orion leading 11-10. The Chargers scored nine runs in the fifth to end the game early.

Orion pounded out 20 hits to 12 for Sherrard.

Nickie Kettler had five hits, including one of Orion’s four home runs. She drove in six runs.

Jenna Drish slammed four hits, including two home runs and a double. She brought four runs across the plate.

Grace Passno had three hits, including a double, while collecting four RBIs.

Chargers with two hits were Marly Lillibridge, Kasey Filler, Kenadi Sovey and Ella Sundberg.

Sundberg had a home run and two RBIs, and Sovey launched a double.

Drish was the winning pitcher. In five innings, a complete game effort, she allowed 10 runs, five earned, on 12 hits and one walk. She struck out four.

Sherrard had four errors and Orion three.

Riverdale hosted Orion on a chilly afternoon.

The Chargers led 4-0 midway through the second, only to have the Rams post five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Riverdale added seven runs in the third.

Orion came up with three in the top of the fifth, but Riverdale put five on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Marly Lillibridge singled to lead off the first. Ava Terry moved her over with a sacrifice.

Drish homered for a 2-0 lead.

Kettler singled and eventually scored when Filler drew a bases-loaded walk.

Lillibridge tripled to lead off the second. One out later, she scored on a Drish single.

Orion had nine hits and Riverdale 11.

Lillibridge, Drish and Kettler each slashed two hits, and Sovey, Thea Brown and Filler, one apiece.

The Chargers had two extra-base hits, Drish’s home run and Lillibridge’s triple.

Drish drove in three runs and Filler, one.

Starting pitcher Drish took the loss. Over two innings, she gave up 11 runs, seven earned, on seven hits and two walks. She struck out four.

Swope worked three innings of relief. She yielded six runs, four earned, on four hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Orion made six errors and Riverdale, two