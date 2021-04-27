Rocks, Tigers down Charger baseball

Mindy Carls

Rock Island and Sherrard claimed wins off Orion’s varsity baseball team in Love Park.

Rock Island won 13-5 on a chilly Thursday afternoon, April 22.

The Rocks led 6-1 going into the bottom of the third, when the Chargers erupted for three runs to keep the game close.

Cole Kratzberg led off with a walk. Quinn Hoftender singled on a 1-2 pitch into right field.

Coach Thomas Smith called a double steal, which the Chargers executed to have two in scoring position.

One out later, Jarrett Thornburg singled to the first baseman. Kratzberg and Hoftender scored.

Thornburg took second and then went to third on a balk. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Ty Comer doubled into center field to bring Thornburg home.

Trailing 6-4 in the fourth inning, Orion picked up a run. With one out, Jared Mohr walked. Kraztberg grounded out to the shortstop, but Mohr was out at second. Hoftender singled into right field to score Kratzberg.

The Rocks scored two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Rock Island banged out eight hits to seven for Orion.

Hoftender and Thornburg collected two hits each and Kratzberg, Comer and Dathan Moore, one apiece.

Comer’s double was Orion’s only extra-base hit.

Kratzberg scored three runs and Hoftender and Thornburg, one each.

Thornburg drove in three runs and Hoftender and Comer, one apiece.

Orion runners stole seven bases, with Hoftender, Kratzberg and Moore, two each, and Thornburg, one.

Hoftender was the first of four Charger pitchers. He worked 1-1/3 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Thornburg worked 2-2/3 innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits and two bases on balls. He whiffed two.

Kratzberg took the mound for two innings. He was charged with six runs, three earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out five.

Chance Stropes pitched one scoreless inning. He yielded no hits and only one walk.

Altogether, the Charger pitchers were tagged with 13 runs, only seven earned, on eight hits and nine bases on balls. They struck out nine.

The Rocks had no errors, while the Chargers had three.