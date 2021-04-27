Sherrard JV baseball tops Orion 21-8

Mindy Carls

Sherrard defeated Orion 21-8 in junior varsity baseball on Monday, April 26, in Love Park.

The Chargers had a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning, but the Tigers took the lead for good with nine runs to two for the hosts in the second.

Sherrard outhit Orion 10-2. Charger singles popped off the bats of Jared Mohr and Gabe Masias.

Scoring runs were Mohr, two, and Kaden Edmunds, Derek Dykeman, Kameron Weaver, Kile Johnson, Kellan Ossian and Masias.

Masias and Edmunds each drove in a run. Payton Weaver lofted a sacrifice fly.

Edmunds stole a base.

Dykeman, the starting pitcher, absorbed the loss. In two innings, he was charged with 10 runs, only two earned, on four hits and four bases on balls, with one strikeout.

Joseph Faulkner came on in relief. He worked two innings, and all six of the runs on his line were unearned. He gave up three hits and three walks, and he struck out six.

Ty Comer took the mound for one inning. He was tagged with five runs, one earned, on three hits and a base on balls. He whiffed one.

The Chargers committed 15 errors and the Tigers 10.