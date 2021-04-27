Soccer opens with historic day

Mindy Carls

It took a pandemic to bring it about, but Saturday, April 17, was historic for the Orion-Sherrard boys and girls soccer teams.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the boys season was postponed from fall to spring. On April 17, the boys closed out their season, and the girls opened theirs. It was the first time, and probably the last time, the boys and girls could play on the same day.

Fifteen-year veteran coach Rick Cline has a career record of 188-74-23 in girls soccer. His 2019 team finished with a 21-5 record and tied the program record for wins.

Assisted by Carrie McCunn, Colin Hepner and Daniel Cline, the coach has three returning starters as the core of the 2021 team.

They are seniors Gabby Sharer and Hailey James, defenders, and Lily Moen, midfielder.

Impact newcomers are senior Tehya Reyes, midfielder; juniors Rokia Clauss, Mariah Meyers and Zoe Larkins, forwards, and junior Zoe Larkins, midfielder.

Also expected to have an impact are sophomores Jennie Abbott, keeper; Miriam Clarke and Samantha Avila, midfielders, and Addison Szymborski, defender, and freshmen Olivia Thomsen and Ashley Schmoll, midfielders, and Kaitlyn Greenwood, defender.

“We're returning just three starters from a 21-win season two years ago, so we're hopeful that we can play some quality soccer this spring,” Cline said. “After back-to-back-to-back 20-win seasons, we were terribly disappointed not to get to play last spring, and very happy to have the opportunity to play now.”