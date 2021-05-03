Annawan Board approves Graduation, recognizes retiring Board members

Claudia Loucks

Annawan School Board members are hoping for sunshine and blue skies on Sunday, May 16, for the 2021 high school graduation ceremony.

Commencement exercises are set for 2 p.m. on May 16 on the high school football field.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom said in the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the same time and date in the high school gym, with tickets required for attendance.

“Our graduating seniors deserve special recognition and we will provide that for them either outside or inside,” Nordstrom said.

At their meeting on April 28, the board approved a list of 26 high school graduates and 25 eighth grade graduates. Eighth grade promotion is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, on the football field, weather permitting. The ceremony will be moved to the high school gym in the event of inclement weather.

Board members also honored outgoing board members who did not seek re-election - Dwaine Shaw Jr. who served on the board from 2005-2021; Brian Childs, who served from 2012-2021 and TeddyVanHyfte, who served from 2017-2021.

In other business, board members:

-Approved the resignation of Lauren Wall as high school Titans Cheer Coach.

-Approved the retirement at the end of the 2021 school year for school bus driver Joyce Thurston.

REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

Jerad Heitzler was elected president of the Annawan School Board at the reorganizational meeting held after the regular board meeting.

Other officers elected at the meeting are Liz Wied, vice president; and Kim Park, secretary.

The reorganizational meeting was held to seat recently-elected board member Terry DeMay to a four-year term on the board.

Two additional board members will be appointed by the new school board to fill the open seats. The new members are expected to be seated at the May 19 board meeting.