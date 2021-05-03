Geneseo soccer over Quincy

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Girls’ Soccer team traveled to Quincy and returned with a victory, 2-0. It was a close game through most of the first half and even though Quincy dominated those minutes, they failed to score.

Geneseo’s Taylor DeSplinter scored the first goal for the Leafs in the first half, with Bailey Huizenga making the second goal for Geneseo just minutes after DeSplinter’s. The half time score at 2-0 also was the final score with neither team making goals in the second half of the contest.