Geneseo softball has big win over ROWVA

Claudia Loucks

Robyn Nelms, a senior at Geneseo High School, showed timely hitting on Tuesday, driving in four on three hits to lead Lady Leafs’ Varsity team past ROWVA/Williamsfield, 17-1.

Nelms drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the fourth and a single in the fifth.

Lady Leafs tallied seven runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Sierra Krueger, Katelyn Emerick, Nelms, Lauryn Wildermuth and Morgan Snell.

Anna Narup was the winning pitcher for the Lady Leafs Varsity. She went four innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking one. Morgan Snell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The ROWVA/Williamsfield pitcher allowed 14 hits and 17 runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Geneseo’s Maya Bieneman hit a home run in the second inning. The GHS Varsity totaled 14 hits in the game with Nelms, Snell, and Natalie Baumgardner collecting multiple hits. Baumgardner and Nelms each collected three hits to lead the Lady Leafs.