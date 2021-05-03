Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

June 1,2006

The top ten percent of the Class of 2006 includes Mrk Singley, Rob Hingstrum. Michael Johnson, Ben Mrine, Eddie Zurcher, Alyssa Schroeder, Austin DePorter, Abby Owens and John Lohr. The co-valedictorians were Abby Owens and John Lohr.

Starting next fall, kindergarten will last a full day at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion. School board members voted 5-2 in favor of lengthening the kindergarten day by 1 ½ hours. Instead of getting out at 1:30 p.m., the kindergartens will stay until 3 p.m.

Three members of BankOrion have been assigned to different branches. Jo Lea Holevoer, who used to be the loan officer in Orion, has become the first office manager the Cambridge branch has ever had. Lisa Anderson, who once was in accounting in Orion, is now the office supervisor in Moline. Emily Snell, formerly of the Moline office, is currently assistant vice president and lending officer in Orion.

Orion trustees hired Deana Fox and David Meier as summer employees during their regular meeting on Monday, May 15.

25 Years Ago

May 23, 1996

Rockford Mutual Insurance Company has chosen Hepner Insurance Agency, Orion for its “This is Our Corner” Master Award. Hepner Insurance Agency was chosen for growth, profitable results and outstanding service to policyholders.

First grade boys begin the 300 yard race during Olympic day competition on Friday, May 17 at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion. Nat McVietty finished first, followed by Luke Newman, Chris Johnson, Zach Peterson and Nathan Sadofsky.

Among the 504 students graduating from Augustana College, Rock Island on Sunday, May 19 were Keith Johnson II, Vicki Peterson, Christopher Snider, Jyll Baraks, all of Coal Valley and Nicole Kubiak of Osco.

Amber Zurcher of Andover has been chosen to attend Illini Girls State next month at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

50 Years Ago

May 20, 1971

Announcement was made this week by the officers of the State Bank of Orion that its new building and Drive-in Facilities will be open for business on Friday morning, June 4.

Mr. and Mrs. Truman Hamilton attended the 1971 music recital Sunday afternoon at Simon music center in Moline. Their grandson Timothy Hamilton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Hamilton played a piano solo.

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Ator and family spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, IL. They attended the funeral of Mrs. Ator’s grandmother, Mrs. Stella Webster, 87.

The O.U.R. class will meet Wednesday, May 26 in the Baptist Church for an all day meeting with a potluck lunch at noon.

100 Years Ago

May 26, 1921

Miss Nova Guthrie went to Chicago Monday for a visit with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fox.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Peterson and children of Oneida, visited Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Norton Sunday afternoon.

Mr. and Mrs. A. D. Freden went to the annual commencement at dinner at Augustana college Tuesday.

Tomato and cabbage plants for sale at the Orion Poultry House.