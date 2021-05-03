OMS 7th graders triple Mon-Rose

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s sixth and seventh grade boys track team defeated Monmouth-Roseville 52-17 on Saturday, May 1, at Charger Field.

The eighth grade Titans topped the Chargers 32-16.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 1st, Caden Rochleau 13.93. 3rd, Ethan Wardlow 14.76. 4th, Truman Marner 16.46. 6th, Rylin Price 16.95. 9th, Ezekiel Soukup 17.84. 10th, Carson Turnquist 19.15.

200 dash — 1st, Owen Voorhees 29.76. 3rd, Cameron Engstrom 30.52. 4th, Kellen Kunert 32.51. 5th, Soukup 36.18. 7th, Price 36.35. 9th, Turnquist 40.20.

400 dash — 1st, William Clarke 1:31.91. 2nd, Wardlow 1:13.99. 3rd, Aaron Mohr 1:14.63. 4th, Dillon Thomas 1:20.05. 5th, Marner 1:22.14. 6th, Connor Sutherland 1:31.90. 7th, Turnquist 1:33.11.

800 run — 2nd, Clarke 2:55.98. 3rd, Dylan White 3:07.65. 4th, Noah Belowske 3:10.16. 5th, Bridger Burnham 3:14.26. 6th, Tyler Sandberg 3:18.94. 7th, Anthony Dochterman 3:28.80.

1600 run — 1st, White 6:18.32. 2nd, Belowske 6:38.77. 3rd, Dochterman 6:48.52. 4th, Burnham 6:50.77.

110 hurdles — 1st, Sandberg 21.04. 2nd, Kunert 21.56. 3rd, Joseph Norton 21.82. 5th, Voorhees 22.27. 6th, Wardlow 23.25. 7th, Sutherland 25.38. 8th, Thomas 30.18. 9th, Price 36.38.

400 relay — 1st, Orion (Norton, Sandberg, Kunert, Wardlow) 1:06.43.

800 relay — 1st, Orion (Engstrom, Rochleau, Voorhees, Kyler Owens) 2:07.86.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion (Norton, Kunert, Engstrom, Owens) 4:44.01.

Shot put — 3rd, Kaden Cirks 21-10. 7th, Thomas 17-10.

Discus throw — 2nd, Clarke 62-5. 5th, Cirks 48-03.

High jump — 1st, Owens 4-6. 2nd, Norton 4-0. 4th, Rochleau 3-8. 5th, Mohr 3-6.

Long jump — 1st, Owens 14-4.50. 2nd, Rochleau 12-8.25. 3rd, Engstrom 12-6. 4th, Voorhees 12-1. 5th, Soukup 6-10.

Orion results for eighth grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Dayne Gibbons 12.8. 9. 3rd, Duncan Adamson 12.98. 5th, Daniel Rittenhouse 14.34. 6th, Lance Moore 14.87. 7th, Aidan Fisher 14.98. 8th, Noah Parr 16.79.

200 dash — 4th, Rittenhouse 31.23. 5th, Moore 31.23.

400 dash — 1st, Gibbons 1:08.51.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion (Adamson, Moore, Fisher, Gibbons) 55.25.

Shot put — 1st, Adamson 41-10. 3rd, Fisher 31-1. 4th, Parr 30-7. 7th, Rittenhouse 35-7.

Discus throw — 1st, Rittenhouse 110-5. 3rd, Parr 89-5. 5th, Adamson 82-1. 9th, Fisher 59-2.

Long jump — 2nd, Gibbons 14-9.25. 4th, Moore 13-4.