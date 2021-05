OMS girls track splits with Mon-Rose

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s girls track teams split with Monmouth-Roseville on Saturday, May 1, at Charger Field.

The sixth and seventh grade Chargers topped the Titans 34.5 to 28.5.

In the eighth grade meet, Mon-Rose defeated Orion 44-11.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 1st, Amelia DeBaillie 14.91. 2nd, Hayden Gehring 15.10. 3rd, Elyse VanDuyne 15.48. 7th, Allison Thomas 17.37. 8th, Henia Sykes 18.51.

200 dash — 1, Gehring 32.78. 3rd, Mallory Pronschinske 34.52. 4th, Bella Nightingale 39.36. 5th, Jordyn McHenry 39.39.

800 run — 1st, Claire Patterson 3:32.64.

1600 run — 1st, Sadie Hessler 7:44.26.

100 hurdles — 1st, Amelia DeBaillie 20.32. 5th, Sadie Appel 22.95.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion (Pronschinske, Nightingale, Natalie Johnson, Appel) 1:05.35. 3rd, Orion (Sykes, Thomas, Hessler, McHenry) 1:07.17.

800 relay — 1st, Orion (DeBaillie, Gehring, Abi Kayser, VanDuyne) 2:14.80.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion (Kayser, VanDuyne, Appel, DeBaillie) 5:31.74.

Shot put — 2nd, Sykes 16-8.25. 3rd, Johnson 15-3.75.

Discus throw — 3rd, McHenry 42-6. 4th, Sykes 41-5. 5th (tie), Johnson 38-1, Thomas 38-1.

High jump — 1st, Pronschinske 4-2. 3rd, Patterson 4-0.

Long jump — 2nd, Gehring 11-5.50. 5th, Thomas 9-8. 7th, Nightingale 9-4.50.

Orion results for eighth grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 2nd, Valerie Hickerson 15.46. 6th, Amiliani Bradley 17.03. 7th, Lilly Pysson 17.78. 8th, Linah Pettifer 20.29.

200 dash — 1st, Hickerson 34.35. 5th, Bradley 38.88. 6th, Pysson 38.88.

400 dash — 2nd, Fiers 1:30.78.

1600 run — 1st, McHenry 8:50.65.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion (Pysson, Bradley, Fiers, Hickerson) 1:07.22.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion (Pronschinske, Hessler, Johnson, Hickerson) 5:58.92.

Shot put — 4th, Fiers 21-7.50. 7th, Pettifer 15-6.75.

Discus throw — 4th, Fiers 53-3. 8th Pettifer 31-5.

Long jump — 2nd, Bradley 11-1. 8th, Pysson 9-3.50