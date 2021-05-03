OMS seventh grade boys in triangular

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School’s seventh grade boys track team defeated Kewanee and Knoxville on Wednesday, April 28, at Charger Field.

The hosts finished with 88 points, while Kewanee had 28 and Knoxville 18.

In eighth grade track, Kewanee finished with 44 points, Knoxville with 35 and Orion with 28.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Wyatt Steen 15.44 seconds. 4th, Ethan Wardlow 15.54. 5th, Joseph Norton 15.88. 10th, Truman Marner 17.08. 13th, Ezekiel Soukup 18.27. 14th, Rylin Price 18.34. 16th, Carson Turnquist 20.17.

200 dash — 2nd, Cameron Engstrom 32.17. 3rd, Owen Vorhees 32.94. 4th, Kellen Kunert 33.03. 5th, Steen 33.50. 7th, Treysan Barnes 34.49. 13, Price 40.05. 14th, Soukup 40.21. 15th, Turnquist 43.25.

400 dash — 1st, Wardlow 1:18.69. 2nd, Aaron Mohr 1:19.19. 3rd, Dillon Thomas 1:19.92. 4th, Connor Sutherland 1:26.20. 5th, Marner 1:26.62. 6th, Turnquist 1:33.30.

800 run — 1st, William Clarke 2:50.28. 3rd, Tyler Sandberg 3:03.40. 4th, Noah Belowske 3:04.33. 5th, Anthony Dochterman 3:17.58. 6th, Bridger Burnham 3:24.56.

1600 run — 1st, Clarke 4:36.73. 2nd, Dylan White 6:03.61. 3rd, Belowske 6:17.38. 4th, Dochterman 6:36.46. 5th, Burnham 6:47.94.

110 hurdles — 2nd, Kunert 21.24. 3rd, Sandberg 21.42. 4th, Voorhees 21.89. 5th, Norton 22.31. 6th, Wardlow 22.72. 9th, Sutherland 25.41. 11th, Price 26.03. 13, Thomas 29.33.

400 relay — 1st, Orion A (Norton, Sandberg, Kundert, Wardlow) 1:02.28.

800 relay — 1st, Orion A (Engstrom, Caden Rochleau, Voorhees, Kyler Owens) 2:05.08.

1600 relay — 1st, Orion A (White, Engstrom, Steen, Owens) 5:07.49.

High jump — 1st, Steen 4-6. 2nd, Owens 4-4. 3rd, Rochleau 4-2. 4th, Mohr 4-0. 5th, Norton 3-10.

Long jump — 2nd, Owens 14-2.25. 3rd, Rochleau 13-2. 5th, Engstrom 12-4.50. 6th, Voorhees 11-2.25. 9th, Barnes 9-6.25. 11th, Kaden Cirks 9-2.50. 12th, Soukup 7-7.25.

Shot put — 1st, Cirks 24-5. 8th, Thomas 15-11.

Discus throw — 1st, Clarke 62-1.50. 3rd, Cirks 50-8.

Orion results for eighth grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 3rd, Duncan Adamson 13.14. 4th, Dayne Gibbons 13.19. 6th, Daniel Rittenhouse 14.39. 7th, Aidan Fisher 14.64. 10th, Lance Moore 15.03.

200 dash — 3rd, Rittenhouse 30.57. 4th, Moore 33.14.

400 dash — 2nd, Gibbons 1:03.25.

400 relay — 1st, Orion A (Adamson, Moore, Fisher, Gibbons) 55.46.

Long jump — 3rd, Gibbons 15-1.25. 6th, Moore 13-1.50.

Shot put — 2nd, Adamson 41-8. 3rd, Noah Parr 31-3. 4th, Fisher 30-8. 5th, Rittenhouse 28-3.

Discus throw — 2nd, Adamson 91-10. 3rd, Rittenhouse 89-3.50. 4th, Parr 76-3. 5th, Fisher 76-1