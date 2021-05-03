Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Seventh Grade Girls Win in Wethersfield

The Cambridge Seventh Grade Girls track team broke three seventh grade school records and one sixth grade record on their way to a first place finish at a track meet in Wethersfield on Thursday, April 29th. The Vikings ran away with the meet scoring 79 team points, Stark County finished second with 40 points. Four school records were broken by the combined sixth and seventh grade squad; Emily Downing in the seventh grade 800m run at 2:40, Jana VandeKemp broke the sixth grade individual 800m run record in 2:50, the 4x200m relay team of Addie Jewett, Ellie Doubet, Jolene Blackert, and Luca Veloz at 2:08, and the 4x400m relay team of Addie Jewett, Luca Veloz, Jana VandeKemp, and Emily Downing with a time of 5:03. Emily Downing also set a conference record in the 1600m run finishing with a time of 5:50.

Gage Maness finished first in the eighth grade boys discus with a throw of 94 feet 7 inches. Fellow eighth grader Taber Swanson won the eighth grade 1600m run with a time of 6:23. Blake Janson was a first place finisher in the 110m hurdles with a time of 20.20.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 6th, Tori Reed 16.40. 13th, Ava Salazar 16.98. 14th, Millie Dzekunskas 17.07. 15th, Chloe Pfeiffer 17.36. 17th, Reanna McMeekan 18.85. 8th Grade. 13th, Haylee Bennett 18.48. 15th, Isabella Jewett 19.69. Boys. 7th Grade. 7th, Blake Janson 15.17 8th Grade. 5th, Lucas Harrell 15.29. 200m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Jolene Blackert 31.89. 4th, Ellie Doubet 33.32. 9th, Reed 34.96. 11th, Dzekunskas 35.43. 8th Grade. 7th, Bennett 39.38. 10th, I. Jewett 43.20. Boys. 7th Grade. 4th, Janson 32.76. 8th. 7th, Taber Swanson 33.32. 400m dash. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Luca Veloz 1:14.68. 2nd, Addie Jewett 1:14.72. 7th, Addison Stone 1:28. Boys. 8th Grade. 3rd, Harrell 1:14. 800m run. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Emily Downing 2:40. 2nd, Jana VandeKemp 2:51. Boys. 7th Grade. 5th, Evan Akers 4:00. 1600m run. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Downing 5:50. 2nd, VandeKemp 6:18. Boys. 7th Grade. 3rd, Akers 8:15. 8th Grade. 1st, Swanson 6:23. 100m hurdles. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Ellie Doubet 20.69. 2nd, A. Jewett 21.13. 110 hurdles. Boys. 7th grade.. 1st, Janson 20.20. 8th Grade. 4th, Harrell 20.65. 5th, Swanson 20.82. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, Pfeiffer, Dzekunskas, Salazar, Reed 1:05. 4th, McMeekan, Stone, I. Jewett, Bennett 1:13. 4x200m relay. Girls 6/7th grade. 2nd, A. Jewett, Doubet, Blackert, Veloz 2:08. 4x400m relay. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 2nd, A. Jewett, Veloz, VandeKemp, Downing 5:03. 5th, Salazar, Dzekunskas, Pfeiffer, Bennett 5:49. Field Events. Long Jump. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 2nd, Downing 11-05. 5th, Salazar 10-10. 6th, VandeKemp 10-08. 14th, McMeekan 8-10. Boys. 7th Grade. 3rd, Janson 12-01.50. 16th, Akers 8-04.50. 8th Grade. 6th, Harrell 12-07.50. 7th, Swanson 12-07.00. Shot Put. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 3rd, Addie Little 19-08.50. 6th, Blackert 17-07. 12th, Emma Miller 13-01. 15th, Harper Little 10-03. 8th Grade. 6th, Kenley Medley 13-06. Boys. 7th Grade. 15th, Austin Woodbury 13-08. 8th Grade. 5th, Gage Maness 24-02. Discus. Girls. 6/7th Grade. 1st, Blackert 55-09.50. 2nd, Doubet 51-07.50. 4th, A. Little 45-05. 10th, H. Little 36-09. 8th Grade. 8th, Medley 34-08. Boys. 7th Grade. 21st, Woodbury 32-09. 8th Grade. 1st, Maness 94-07.

Spartans Shutout in Opener

With spring sports finally taking the stage Spartan Nation turns its attention to the diamond. The Ridgewood Spartans took to the road on Thursday, April 29th for their opening game against the United Red Storm. It was a tough outing for head Coach Renae Leander and the Spartans as the Red Storm kept Ridgewood to just one hit while putting up five runs winning 5-0.

Senior pitcher Brooke Jackson took to the mound to open the season, Jackson would take the loss allowing four runs, all of them earned, on three hits while walking three and striking out two. United would score two in the bottom of the first inning, two in the third, and one in the fifth. The lone hit for Ridgewood came in the top of the sixth when center fielder Tatum Miller lined a single to center.

Ridgewood Drops Opener to United

The Ridgewood Spartan Baseball team opened their season on April 29th on the road at United High School. It was a rough start for Ridgewood losing to the Red Storm in five innings 11 to 1.

Things looked promising for the Spartans as starting pitcher Mitchell Brooks opened the game up with a double. The Spartans were unable to bring Brooks around to go scoreless in the opening frame. Brooks would then allow back to back doubles followed by a walk and two singles in the bottom of the first as United went up 4-0. The Spartans would try to answer in the top of the second as Colton Stahl led off with a walk, advanced to second as Brendan Allen was hit by the pitcher. Hunter Meirhaeghe then grounded out as Stahl scored to cut the Red Storm lead to 4-1.

However, United would add two runs in the third and open the gates in the bottom of the fourth scoring five runs to win the game 11-1. Brooks would take the loss for Ridgewood going three innings allowing six runs, all of them earned, on seven hits while striking out four and allowing one walk. The only other hit by Ridgewood was a Jarrett Lund single in the top of the third.

Spartans Open Track Season

The Ridgewood Spartans opened their season on Friday, April 30th in a six team meet at Wethersfield. The boys team tied for fourth overall while the girls finished in sixth place. Senior Joe Keever led the boys with a first place finish in the 3200 meter run crossing the line in 14:13. Fellow senior distance man Nick Janson took second place in the 1600m run with a time of 5:16.

Senior Laurent Anderson led the girls with a second place finish in the high jump, Anderson jumped 1.52 meters. Kendra Downing added a pair of third place finishes, one in the 1600m run finishing in 5:58 along with the 800m run with a time of 2:37.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. Girls. 13th, Emma Keeton 15.54. 16th, Maddie Harrell 16.73. 20th, Anna Paul 19.30. Boys. 5th, Lukas Maness 12.45. 10th, Alec Noyd 12.80. 200m dash. Boys. 3rd, Maness 26.06. 4th, Ryan Francis 26.43. 8th, Sam Petrie 27.23. 400m dash. Girls. 5th, Bella Paul 1:16. Boys. 4th, Francis 58.40. 11th, Jay Harrell 1:52. 800m run. Girls. 3rd, Kendra Downing 2:37. 4th, Miranda Reed 2:45. 9th, Olivia Williams 3:53. Boys. 3rd, Nick Janson 2:17. 7th, Matt VanHyfte 2:23. 13th, Jager Samuelson 2:43. 1600m run. Girls. 3rd, Downing 5:58. 4th, Reed 6:19. 6th, Ruth Losey 7:09. Boys. 2nd, Nick Janson 5:16. 6th, VanHyfte 5:39. 7th, Kaden Larson 5:58. 3200m run. Girls. 3rd, Mollie Bennett 15:23. 6th, Cassie Mayer 16:46. Boys. 1st, Joe Keever 14:13. 100m hurdles Girls. 8th, Sami Ehlers 24.26. Team running events. 4x100m relay. 3rd, Ridgewood 49.49. 4x200m relay. Boys. 4th, Ridgewood 1:47. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 2nd, Lauren Anderson 1.52m. 6th, B. Paul 1.42m. Long Jump. Boys. 4th, Petrie 16-10. 6th, Alex Wittmeyer 15-07. Triple Jump. Boys. 5th, Keever 9.88m Shot Put. Girls. 7th, Hannah Maher 7.36m. 13th, Cadence Hulick 4.79m. Boys. 10th Samuelson 8.21m. 12th, Jay Harrell 5.31m. Discus. Girls. 6th, H. Maher 22.39m. 15th, Alex Watt 13.87m. 16th, Hulick 10.82m. Boys. 12th, J. Harrell 12.76m. Please note; high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and discuss are now measured using the metric system.

Spartans Get Win for Home Opener

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted West Central for their home opener on Saturday, May 1st. The Spartans took advantage of three walks and an error to come from behind in the sixth inning and Colton Stahl closed out the seventh as Ridgewood won 8-7.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with Ganon Greenman doubling in Jarrett Lund who had reached on a fielder’s choice to go up 1-0. West Central tied the game on a balk call in the top of the second inning but the Spartans retook the lead in the bottom of the frame. Keagan Hixson started the run with a walk, followed by a single by Brant Casteel, and capped off by a two run home run by Hunter Meirhaeghe.

West Central would cut the lead to two runs in the top of the fourth taking advantage of two errors and a single to cut the lead to 5-3. Keagan Hixson replaced White in the sixth inning, White left the game with five innings of work allowing just two hits while striking out nine. West Central took advantage of four walks by Hixson adding three singles to rally past Ridgewood to go ahead 7-5. Colton Stahl came on in the last third of the sixth and stopped the rally with a strikeout, Hixson left going two thirds of an inning allowing four runs off of three hits.

The Spartans had a rally of their own in the sixth, led off by Keagan Hixson reaching on a Heat error followed by a walk earned by Brendan Allen. Senior Payton Catour singled to load the bases. A Hunter Meirhaeghe walk cut the lead to 6-7 followed by a second walk by Jarrett Lund to tie the game. A Ganon Greenman sacrifice fly gave the Spartans the lead for good at 8-7.

West Central looked to be putting on their rally caps one more time, opening the seventh with a single but Colton Stahl shut the Heat down with two straight strikeouts to end the game. Stahl would earn the win going one and a third innings allowing the one hit while striking out three. The Spartans put up six hits in the game including a two for three performance by lead off hitter Mitchel Brooks. Hunter Meirhaeghe was one for two with a home run while Ganon Greenman was one for three with a double.