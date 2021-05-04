Charger softball splits with Tigers

Mindy Carls

Orion hosted Princeton for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 24.

The Tigers took the first game 21-0, with the Chargers avenging the loss 8-6 in the second game.

In the opener, Princeton plated five runs in the first inning, nine in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth

Fourteen Chargers batted in the four-inning game. Ten struck out. Marly Lillibridge and Ella Sundberg each slashed a single. Two others put the ball in play, one grounding out and one popping up.

Hannah Swope absorbed the loss. In 1-2/3 innings, she was charged with 13 runs on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out none.

Kasey Filler worked 2-2/3 innings of relief, allowing eight runs on nine hits and four walks. She whiffed one.

Orion had no errors and Princeton, one.

As the second game began, the Tigers led off with a triple and a double but managed only one run when Charger Jenna Drish struck out three.

When the Chargers came to bat in the bottom of the frame, they posted sixm runs. Leading off, Lillibridge was hit by a pitch. Kennadi Sovey singled. They pulled off a double steal. Nickie Kettler drew a walk to force Lillibridge in.

Grace Passno singled in Sovey and Drish, and Kettler scored on a wild pitch.

Sundberg singled to bring in Passno.

Princeton added singletons in the third and sixth frames, only to have Orion add two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

An 8-3 lead was more than enough for the Chargers to survive the Tigers’ three-run rally in the top of the seventh.

Orion banged out five singles, with Sovey, Passno, Sundberg, Filler and Liz Wilbur collecting one each, and Lillibridge slashing a double.

The Chargers drove in seven runs. Lillibridge notched three RBIs; Passno, two, and Kettler and Sundberg, one apiece.

Lillibridge, Sovey, Drish, Kettler, Passno, Sundberg and Filler each scored a run.

Drish was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, she surrendered six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out nine.