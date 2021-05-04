Orion-Sherrard whitewashes IVC 8-0

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard’s varsity girls soccer team defeated Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 8-0 on Monday, April 26, at Charger Field.

It was keeper Jennie Abbott’s and the defense’s third straight clean sheet as United moved to 3-0 for the season.

Rokia Clauss scored a hat trick with goals in the 11th, 16th and 52nd minutes. Zoe Larkins fed her the ball for the second and third goals.

Olivia Thomsen notched a brace of goals, booting the ball home in the. 15th and 44th minutes. Both were unassisted.

Miriam Clarke scored in the 26th minute and Mariah Meyers in the 37th minute to give Orion-Sherrard a comfortable 5-0 lead at halftime.

After passing to Meyers for her goal, Lily Moen scored her own on a free kick in the 78th minute.

Orion-Sherrard finished with 22 shots. Moen had six; Clauss and Thomsen, four each; Clarke, three; Gabby Sharer and Meyers, two apiece, and Larkins, one.

The United girls made 17 steals, credited to Clarke, four; Moen, Sharer, Hailey James, Clauss and Larkins, two each, and Ashley Schmoll and Thomsen, one apiece. IVC had 20.

Abbott had eight saves, while IVC also had eight.

Orion-Sherrard had six corners and one foul. IVC committed 10 fouls. The Grey Ghosts were offsides once.

United gave up its first goal of the season on Thursday, April 29, at Princeton. The host Tigers won 6-1.

Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline said his team turned in a “gutsy, short-handed performance.”

Princeton scored in the seventh and 18th minutes for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

After the Tigers recorded a third goal in the 48th minute, Moen took a feed from Clauss for a goal in the 53rd minute.

Princeton immediately responded with a goal a minute later. Two more goals in the 57th and 67th minutes.

Orion-Sherrard tallied 20 goals with eight for Clarke, four for Meyers, three each for Moen and Larkins and one apiece for Clauss and Addison Szymborski. Princeton had 23.

United had 13 steals credited to Clarke, three; Sharer, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Thomsen, two each, and James, Larkins, Szymborski and Samantha Avila, one apiece. Princeton made 12 steals.

Abbott had 11 saves and Princeton, 10.

Orion-Sherrard had four corners. Princeton had three, as well as 10 fouls and one offside call.

United traveled to Stanford on Saturday, May 1, to play Olympia High School. The match ended in a 2-2 tie.

Meyers fed the ball to Moen in the 22nd minute. Halftime arrived with Orion-Sherrard still leading 1-0.

Shortly after the second half began, the hosts scored the equalizer. The Spartans added another goal in the 72nd minute.

Six minutes later, Meyers booted the ball home to deadlock the score.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 20 shots. Clarke had seven; Moen, six; Meyers, four; Clauss, two, and Thomsen, one. Olympia had five.

United made six steals, two by Clarke and one each by Moen, Sharer, Clauss and Meyers. Olympia also had six.

Abbott made three saves and Olympia, four.

Orion-Sherrard had four corners.

Olympia was whistled for four fouls.

United was called offside five times and the Spartans, four times.