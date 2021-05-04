Orion softball nips Tigers 7-6

Mindy Carls

Orion scratched out a run in the top of the seventh inning to edge Sherrard 7-6 in Three Rivers West varsity softball on Thursday, April 29.

The visiting Chargers got a leadoff single from Marly Lillibridge in the top of the first inning. Two outs later, Nicki Kettler doubled in Lillibridge for a 1-0 lead.

Sherrard led 2-1 going into the fourth. Jenna Drish led off with a home run. Two outs later, Grace Passno, Ella Sundberg and Ava Terry all singled in order. Terry’s blow drove in two runs. Hannah Swope doubled in another run.

Orion finished the frame with a 5-2 lead. Sherrard chipped away at the Charger advantage, and by the end of the sixth the Tigers had knotted the score at 6-all.

At the start of the seventh, Sherrard opted to issue an intentional walk to leadoff hitter Drish. The next batter, Kettler, hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Drish at second.

Kenadi Sovey then singled. Passno followed up with a single to bring Kettler across the plate with what turned out to be the winning run.

In the bottom of the seventh, the leadoff hitter singled and stole second, but the next three batters popped up.

Orion had 12 hits. Lillibridge, Drish, Passno and Terry had two each, and Kettler, Sovey, Sundberg and Swope, one apiece.

Terry drove in two runs and Drish, Kettler and Passno, one each.

Drish was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, she allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits, two bases on balls and two strikeouts.

On Tuesday, April 27, Abingdon-Avon defeated Orion 9-2 in Abingdon.

Passno scored both of the Orion runs. She walked to lead off the fourth, and Swope doubled her in. In the fifth, Passno walked with two outs. Sundberg doubled to bring her across the plate.

A-Town had two big innings, four in the bottom of the third and four more in the bottom of the fourth.

Orion belted out 10 hits with Lillibridge, Drish and Sundberg getting two of them and Kasey Filler, Kettler, Passno and Swope poking one each. A-Town had eight.

Sundberg and Swope had Orion’s only extra-base hits.

Filler took the loss. In six innings, she allowed nine runs, five earned, on eight hits and six walks while striking out seven.

Rock Island defeated visiting Orion 17-2 on Wednesday, April 28.

It was a close game, except for the third inning. Midway through the frame, the Rocks had a 1-0 lead. But when they came to bat, they exploded for 15 runs.

Orion notched two runs in the top of the fourth, only to have Rock Island answer with one one of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The Chargers had six hits, with Drish and Sovey collecting two each and Passno and Sundberg one apiece.

Thea Brown and Swope each drove in a run. Drish and Sovey scored the runs.

Nikki Kettler pitched 1-1/3 innings. She was charged with four runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk. She struck out one.

Swope absorbed the loss. In 2-2/3 inings, she surrendered 13 runs, eight earned, on 11 hits and five bases on balls. She struck out one.