Orion spikers collect win over Fulton

Mindy Carls

Friday nights were good to Orion’s varsity volleyball team, which swept Three Rivers West rival Fulton 25-20, 25-17 on April 16.

The Chargers also overcame Henry County rival Ridgewood 25-12, 25-19 the following Friday night.

Rachel Bowers finished the Fulton twin bill with 17 kills for the night. Hailey James added 15.

Ashley Awbrey served 41 assists.

Awbrey served six aces; Kasey Filler, four; and Kati Kratzberg, three.

James collected four blocks and Bowers, two.

In the Ridgewood contest, Orion’s five aces were divided among Anna Silversmet, two, and Awbrey, Kasey Filler and Kratzberg, one each.

Of the 22 Charger kills, Claire Smith and Riley Filler notched six each; James, four; Bowers, three; Kasey Filler, two; and Silversmet, one.

Awbrey had all 20 of Orion’s assists.

The Chargers had 63 digs. Kratzberg went to the floor for 20; Kasey Filler, 13; Riley Filler, 13; Zoe Larkins, six; Silversmet and James, four apiece; Awbrey, two, and Smith and Bowers, one each.