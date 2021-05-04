Sherrard sweeps Orion baseball

Mindy Carls

Sherrard swept Orion in Three Rivers West varsity baseball last week.

The Tigers won 11-7 on Monday, April 26, in Love Park and 4-2 on Thursday, April 29, in Sherrard.

Sherrard had a 6-1 lead midway through the second on Monday, only to have Orion charge back with five runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the score.

Drake Gunn led off the Charger half of the inning with a walk on a 3-2 count. Dathan Moore also worked the count to 3-2 and drew a walk.

One out later, Kaden Edmunds walked to load the bases. After the next batter made the second out of the inning, Quinn Hoftender put the ball in play to the shortstop. An error let Gunn score and left the bases loaded for Chance Stropes. He doubled into center to bring Moore, Edmunds and Hoftender across the plate.

Jarrett Thornburg singled, moving Stropes to third. With Ty Comer at the plate, Stropes scored on the third baseman’s error.

Sherrard edged ahead with a run in the fourth, but Orion again deadlocked the score with a run in the fifth.

Comer walked and eventually scored on Jared Mohr’s groundout to center field.

The Tigers plated four runners in the sixth to put the game away.

Sherrard outhit Orion 13-7.

Cole Kratzberg and Thornburg each smacked two hits. Hoftender, Stropes and Mohr had one apiece.

Kratzberg and Stropes each crashed a double.

Stropes drove in three runs and Hoftender and Mohr one each.

Hoftender took the loss, working 4-1/3 innings on the mound. He allowed seven runs, all earned, on 11 hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Stropes pitched 1-1/3 innings. Three runs, all earned, were charged to him on one hit and three bases on balls. He struck out one.

Kratzberg worked 1/3 of an inning. He gave up one earned run on a home run.

Payton Weaver closed out the game. He had no runs on no hits and no bases on balls, and he had no strikeouts.

The Tigers committed five errors and the Chargers four.

On Thursday, Orion had runs in the third and sixth, but Sherrard did all of its scoring in the fifth.

Orion had three hits to two for Sherrard. Chargers Hoftender and Stropes singled and Moore doubled.

Moore collected an RBI. Thornburg and Gunn scored runs.

Kratzberg absorbed the loss. He pitched five innings, yielding four runs, two earned, on two hits and five walks. He struck out seven.

Thornburg came on in relief for one inning. He had no runs, no hits, no walks and no strikeouts.

The Tigers committed three errors and the Chargers, two.