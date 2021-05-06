Orion wrestling has new coach

Mindy Carls

Orion High School’s wrestling team has a new head coach, Jeff Ferry, who will have the previous coach, Dan Diamond, as an assistant.

The Chargers were scheduled to begin their season at home with Monmouth United on Thursday, May 6. Their first away meet is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Canton.

The 2019-20 team finished its season before COVID-19 restrictions were imposed. Orion was 19-4 overall and 10-1 for second in the Three Rivers Conference.

Returning letter winners are seniors Noah Schnerre, Weston Ferry, Ethan Moran, Josh Fair and Collin Meisenburg, as well as Luke Moen and Caden Wegerer.

Schnerre was a state qualifier in 2020.

Junior Maddix Moninski is new to the lineup this year.

Projected starters are Moen, Wegerer, Meisenburg, Moran, Schnerre, Ferry, Moninski and Fair.

“Look for our seniors to lead us,” coach Ferry said. “We are hoping to get as many matches as possible. Without any tournaments, it’s going to be tough.”

Anticipating Three Rivers Conference action, Ferry said, “Riverdale is the heavy favorite. Everyone else will be fighting low numbers.”