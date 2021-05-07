Geneseo USA Clay Target Team prepares for tournaments

Geneseo Republic

The 2021 Geneseo USA Clay Target Team is preparing for the State and National Clay Target Tournaments. The State tournament will be held in June at Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill IL and will have 400+ student competitors, the National Tournament will be held in July at Mason Michigan and will have over 1800 competitors.. The team is currently competing in the online section competition. The team is sponsored by Springfield Armory, they provide range bags and registration for conference, State, and National Competition.

Logan, Andrew, Jillian, and Kyle have posted a score of 25 out of 25