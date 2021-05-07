Lady Leafs softball shuts out Quincy

Claudia Loucks

GAME 1 – GENESEO – 8, QUINCY - 0

The Geneseo Girls’ Softball team scored a shut out against Quincy in the first game of a double-header on April 30, with a score of 8-0, and beat them, 17-1, in the second game.

In the first game, two Geneseo pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Katelyn Emerick induced a groundout to finish off the game.

The Lady Leafs got on board in the first inning. Natalie Baumgardner tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Geneseo scored three runs in the third inning, with Maya Bieneman, Morgan Snell and Anna Narup contributing in the big inning with RBIs.

Narup led the Lady Leafs Varsity to victory in the pitcher’s circle, by going five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out 13. Emerick threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Bieneman went two-for-two at the plate to lead the Lady Leafs Varsity in hits. Geneseo did not commit a single error in the field. Bieneman had 14 chances in the field, the most on the team.

GAME 2 - GENESEO -17, QUINCY- 17-1

The Lady Leafs coasted to an easy victory over Quincy 17-1 on April 30.

Varsity players got things going in the first inning when Anna Narup drew a walk, scoring one run. Geneseo tallied eight runs in the third inning when Jaelyn Lambin, Natalie Baumgardner, Taylor Zvonik and Chloe Reed each drove in run during the inning.

Katelyn Emerick led the Lady Leafs Varsity to victory in the circle, by allowing four hits and one run over three innings, striking out two and walking zero. Morgan Snell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Quincy’s pitcher allowed 11 hits and 17 runs over three innings.

Geneseo racked up 11 hits in the game. Payton Stohl and Baumgardner all managed multiple hits for the Lady Leafs Varsity.