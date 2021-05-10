Geneseo Boys' Track claims WB6 ABC Gold

Claudia Loucks

Dropping the baton in the 3200 relay didn’t hinder the Geneseo Maple Leafs from finishing first at the Western Big 6 Boys’ ABC Invite on Saturday at Geneseo.

The baton was dropped between the second and third legs of the race, but runners Justin Johnson and Hunter Clark-Holke finished the race in first place for the team.

And that is what Coach Matt Deets is most proud of from the Invite…”The moment I am most proud of in the meet is when our A 4x800m team dropped the baton durian an exchange. Justin Johnson didn’t even think twice and stopped, picked up the baton, and took off after the leader. We ended up winning that race and took about 20 seconds off our previous personal best in the race.”

“I told the team in life sometimes we will make mistakes and ‘drop the baton,’ but it is what we do after those moments that define us,” Deets said. “Do you give up and drop out of the race, or pick yourself up and keep going. I am proud that our team kept going.”

Coach Deets also said he is “proud that our team had a total of 20 personal bests in the meet.”

Due to injury and tight muscles, Coach Deets had to replace 3 runners in the A 4x400m relay, and added, “We had many guys that were willing to step up and again ran tremendous legs in the race, running much faster than I thought we could have.”

“Our team continues to amaze me with their drive and determination to improve,” he said. “They are trusting the process and their coaches to help them reach their goals this season. I look forward to what the next five weeks has in store.”

At Saturday’s ABC Invitational, Geneseo was host to Galesburg, Quincy, Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island Alleman, Sterling and United Township.

Assistant Coach Don Fredericks, retired GHS teacher and former head track coach, commented on the format of the ABC meet…”It puts a large number of team members in scoring position. That, of course, is true for every team. Ultimately, it is a ‘win-win’ situation. We were forced to scramble a bit moving team members around to ‘cover’ as many of the events as possible. When the dust had settled, the Leafs found themselves on top with a winning team total of 230 points. Quincy ended up 11 points back to place second while Moline finished a close third with 219 points.”

Leading the Leafs as First Place Finishers:

-Gavin Allison, 32- meter run B.

-Nate Clark-Holke – pole vault C.

-Cooper Schaad – pole vault B.

-Malakai Schaad – pole vault A.

-Nate Venneberg – 110 meter high hurdles C.

-Will Taylor, Ethan Holke, Justin Johnson, Hunter Clark-Holke – 3200 meter relay A.

-Bode Neff, Eli DeBrock, Austin Hull, Luke Maas – 3200 meter relay B.

Coach Fredericks also gave a “special shout-out to the Leaf pole vaulters who won all three levels and the 3200 meter relay teams, both A and B, with each team claiming first place.

ALSO SCORING POINTS FOR THE GENESEO TEAM:

-Dominic DeBoef, second place, long jump B.

-Lucas Nicke, second, 3200 meter run C.

-Bode Neff, second, 800 meter run C.

-William Plumley, second, 1600 meter run C.

-Jake Rapps, second, 300 meter intermediate hurdles B.

-Max Sottos, second, high jump B.

-Thomas Anderson, Austin Hull, Ines Gonzalez and Joseph Sebastian, second place 800 meter relay B.

-Zach Stoeger, Jake Rapps, Nate Ryerson and Thomas Allen, second, 1600 meter relay B.

-Brayden Combs, third place, triple jump A.

-William Plumley, third, 3200 meter run A.

-Nate Ryerson, third, 110 meter high hurdles B.

-Kaden Salisbury, third, discus C.

-Zach Stoeger, third, 400 meter dash C.

-Will Taylor, third, 400 meter dash B.

-Joseph Sebastian, Nate Ryerson, Zach Stoeger and Thomas Allen, third, 400 meter relay B.

-Gavin Allison, fourth, 1600 meter run B.

-Braydon Combs, fourth, long jump C.

-Justin Johnson, fourth, 1600 meter run A.

-Mason Jones, fourth, 200 meter dash B.

-Jackson Reade, fourth, long jump A.

-Nate Ryerson, fourth, 300 meter intermediate hurdles A.

-Max Sottos, Karson Emry, Nate Clark-Holke and Mason Jones, fourth, 800 meter relay A.

-Malakai Schaad, Max Sotos, Ethan Holke and Bode Neff, fourth, 1600 meter relay A.

-Hunter Clark-Holke, fifth, 200 meter dash A.

-Karson Emry, fifth, high jump A.

-Jake Rapps, fifth, 110 high hurdles A.

-Jackson Reade, fifth, 100 meter dash C.

-Nathan Venneberg, 300 meter intermediate hurdles C.

-Tanner Burgett, sixth, 200 meter dash C.

-Eli DeBrock, sixth 800 meter run B.

-Nathan McAvoy, sixth, discus A.

-Teagan Miller, sixth, shot put B.

-Teagan Miller, sixth, discus B.

-Jake Rapps, Ines Gonzalez, Dominic DeBoef and Mason Jones, sixth, 400 meter relay A.