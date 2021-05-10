Geneseo Girls basketball end of season awards

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team met for an End-of-Season event and to present awards.

“This year’s team was really fun to coach,” Varsity Coach Scott Hardison said. “The staff looked forward to being in the gym each day because this who group had positive attitudes and wanted to get better every day.”

“Winning the second consecutive Western Big 6 Title was a goal set at the beginning of the season,” he said. “These girls did everything they needed to accomplish this goal. It is too bad that this team did not get a chance in the postseason, but we are grateful for the opportunity to have been able to play this year.”

Hardison cited the leadership of the six seniors on the team and said, “They will be sorely missed next season. However, we have three juniors and two sophomores that have a lot of varsity experience under their belts. These five girls, with the sophomores and freshmen that we have in the program are ready to continue the winning tradition of Lady Leaf Basketball.”