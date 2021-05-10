Geneseo Girls take Team Title in ABC Track meet

Claudia Loucks

It was all about team work that led Geneseo to taking first place in the Rock Island ABC Invite on Friday, May 7.

Geneseo totaled 272 points, United Township was second with 249 and Moline took third with 187.

Geneseo’s Esther Brown clinched the win in the 3200 relay after trailing by about 10 meters heading into the final 200 meters, but took control of the situation in the final stretch to grab the win for Geneseo with a total team time of 10:21.91, just five-tenths ahead of Moline.

Brown credited her teammates for helping her clinch the win and she explained that in competition she treats the girl in front of her like one of her teammates in practice, “We do a lot of work in situations like that one where you have to catch the girl in front of you.”

Brown had some previous practice as she was a standout on the Leafs cross country in the fall when she was not able to play volleyball as the season was postponed to this spring.

She commented that having been on the cross country team in the fall helped her keep in shape “and it was also the bonds that I formed with my whole team, it makes it easier to run for other people.”

Geneseo’s Annie Wirth also stepped up in the high jump, setting a school record with a jump of 5-feet, 8 ¼-inches to become the number 1 jumper in the State of Illinois with that height.

GENESEO’S SCOREBOARD AT THE ABC MEET:

Team Results: 1. Geneseo, 272; 2. United Township, 247; 3. Moline, 187; 4. Rock Island, 163. 5. Quincy, 155; 6. Sterling, 148; Galesburg, 124; and 8. Alleman, 70.

-3200 Relay – Geneseo, first – Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers, Phoebe Shoemaker and Esther Brown, 10:21 91.

-400 Relay – Geneseo, second – Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers, Sierra Krueger and Annie Wirth, 50.97.

-100 C – Taylor Krueger, Geneseo, first, 13.46.

-100 B – Alison Bowers, Geneseo, first, 13.28.

-800 A – Esther Brown, Geneseo, second, 2:33.19.

-800 Relay – Geneseo, second – Alexa Jolly, Victoria Gray, Joselyn Reisner and Phoebe Shoemaker – 1:54.11.

-400 C – Taylor Krueger, Geneseo, first, 1:09.00.

-400 B – Sierra Krueger, Geneseo, first, 1:06.45.

-400 A – Jaide Flowers, Geneseo, second, 1:04.49.

-400 Hurdles C – Aubrey Brumbaugh, Geneseo, first, 56.62.

-200 C – Alexa Jolly, Geneseo, first, 29.47.

-200 A – Sierra Krueger, Geneseo, third, 28.32.

-1600 Relay – Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers, Jaide Flowers and Annie Wirth, Geneseo, first, 4:17.40.

-Shot Put C – Olivia Marshall, Geneseo, first, 10.10m.

-Discus C – Allie Mackey, Geneseo, first, 29.74.

-High Jump A – Annie Wirth, Geneseo, first, 1.73.

-Pole Vault C – Grace Girten, Geneseo, first, 2.59.

-Pole Vault B – Hanna Rakestraw, Geneseo, first, 3.04.

-Long Jump A – Annie Wirth, Geneseo, first, 5.38.