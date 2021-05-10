Geneseo Tennis coach Reed reaches milestone with wins

Claudia Loucks

Kevin Reed is the longest-tenured coach in the Geneseo Tennis Team’s history. The tennis program was established 41 years ago at GHS and this is Reed’s 21st year at the helm of the sport.

At 45-years-old, Reed has over 200 dual wins on his scorecard and his comment to that statistic was, “It just means I’m coaching a long time….So far, 21 seasons and getting 200, that’s great and I’m looking for more.”

Reed has coached 671 players and has had his players reach state level 31 times.

So far, Geneseo has three Western Big 6 Conference dual wins, beating Moline and Galesburg as well as Quincy.

It was the 9-0 shut out of Moline on April 27 of this year that marked Reed’s 200th dual win.

Coach Reed said he is happy with how his top players are competing in their first season to officially compete in the Western Big 6.

He cited seniors Mason Miller at No. 1 and Mason Smith at No. 2 with Miller and Thomas Robinson also at No. 1 doubles.

“Miller is probably one of the first guys at practice and he is one of the last guys to actually leave practice,” Reed said, and added, “He’s doing a good job at leading the team.”

Twenty years have gone by since Reed joined the Geneseo School District as a physical education and health teacher and began his coaching career. He graduated from Wisconsin-Platteville after reaching state tennis doubles twice his last two years as a four-year varsity player at Dixon High School in 1994 and 1995.

Bob VanKerrebroeck, retired Geneseo teacher and coach, was Geneseo’s first boys’ tennis coach and is Reed’s father-in-law, as he is married to the VanKerrebroeck’s (Bob and Jan) daughter, Katie. The couple lives in Geneseo with their two children.

Reed also is the Geneseo Girls’ Tennis Coach.

In a recent meet with Galesburg, the Leafs marked a 9-0 victory.

IN SINGLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller, Geneseo, defeated Caleb Oxley, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith, Geneseo, defeated Luke Foster, Galesburg, 6-2 and 6-2.

-No. 3 – Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo, defeated Keaton Empey, Galesburg, 6-1 and 6-1.

-No. 4 – Samuel Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Dantre Wilson, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 5 – Eric Vergane, Geneseo, defeated Luca Gomez, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

-No. 6 – Jacob Hartman, Geneseo, defeated Bobby Estrada, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.

IN DOUBLES:

-No. 1 – Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Caleb Oxley and Keaton Empey, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-1.

-No. 2 – Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo, defeated Luke Foster and Luca Gomez, Galesburg, 6-2 and 6-1.

-No. 3 – Conner Nelson and Samuel Robinson, Geneseo, defeated Daniel Pettis and Bobby Estrada, Galesburg, 6-0 and 6-0.