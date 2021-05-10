Geneseo Wrestlers crunch Sterling

Claudia Loucks
Anthony Montez, a junior at Geneseo High School, wrestled at 145 pounds against Sterling’s Mauricio Garcia, a 2020 state place winner. Montez battled to a win by decision in the highly contested match

“The weather continues to cooperate for the Geneseo wrestlers as they had their second home meet on the football field and stomped the Sterling Warriors with a final score of 54-11.

Coach Jon Murray said he appreciates the weather allowing the matches to be outdoors and added, “I’m proud of our entire team for their effort at an unusual time with a lot of distractions.”

“Our leaders are showing a good example and our six new guys to the varsity lineup are holding up well and getting better every day,” Murray said.

THE RESULTS: GENESEO - 54 – STERLING - 11

-120 lbs. – Jack Snyder, Geneseo, defeated Karson Stodameyer, Sterling, fall 1:10.

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Dylan Ottens, Sterling, fall 5:15.

-132 lbs. - Bryce Bealer, Geneseo, forfeit, Sterling.

-138 lbs. - Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Isaiah Mendoza, Sterling, fall 1:45.

-145 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Maurio Garcia, Sterling, decision 4-2.

-152 lbs. – Drew Kested, Sterling, defeated Josh Hock, Geneseo, tech fall 16-1.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, forfeit, Sterling.

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, forfeit, Sterling.

-182 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Dylan Howard, Sterling, fall 0:49.

-195 lbs. - Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, defeated Chase Ullrich, Sterling, decision 9-3.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, defeated Javi Luna, Sterling, fall 3:59.

-285 lbs. – Jason Farham, Sterling, defeated Levi Neumann, Geneseo, fall 1:29.