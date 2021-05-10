Geneseo wrestlers move to football field

Claudia Loucks

“It went great,” was the response from Geneseo High School Varsity Wrestling Coach Jon Murray when asked about holding the first meet of the season on the Bob Reade Football Field.

Geneseo totaled 57 points to Princeton’s 15.

Murray added that it felt “great to be back into competition and being outdoors on the football field in perfect weather just made it that much better. The kids said they had fun. They all said they would like to do it again, and we plan to have our meets out there all season except when the weather stops us.”

It was also a unique experience for the many fans that came to the meet and watched the action from the bleachers.

“It was a unique environment and I’m glad our team and the wrestling community was able to experience that, Murray said. “Making great memories and I’m happy with our performance as well. The guys showed up to wrestle and took care of business.”

He said he was happy with what he saw out of his team and is excited to see what they can do with the remaining of the season and beyond.

An avid fan, Brett Decker, representing the Wrestling Boosters, said, “I loved the outdoor wrestling meet, it was a great change of pace and allowed for no crowd restrictions. You didn’t have to get prior approval or a ticket or a wristband to just show up and watch wrestling.”

Decker said he thinks if November through February had better weather, “all wrestling meets should be outside.”

“The Geneseo School District and wrestling coaches deserve a lot of credit for taking this from a ‘crazy idea’ to reality in a very short period of time,” he added. “Outdoor wrestling was amazing and the weather was perfect, and now I’d like to see all of them outside even if it’s raining. That would add another crazy twist to an already crazy season.”

THE RESULTS: GENESEO 57 – PRINCETON 15

-120 lbs. – Jack Snyder, Geneseo, won by forfeit.

-126 lbs. – Carson Raya, Geneseo, defeated Carlos Benavidez, Princeton, fall 5:56 – 12-6.

-132 lbs. – Bennett Kreiner, Geneseo, defeated Justin DePauw, Princeton, fall :56 – 18-6.

-138 lbs. – Matthew Harris, Princeton, defeated Bryce Bealer, Geneseo, fall 3:48 – 18-12.

-145 lbs. -Logan Tuggle, Geneseo, defeated Preston Arkles, Princeton, fall 0:18 – 24-12.

-152 lbs. – Anthony Montez, Geneseo, defeated Augie Christiansen, Princeton, fall 3:00, 30-12.

-160 lbs. – Bruce Moore, Geneseo, defeated Carson Etheridge, Princeton, fall 0:16 – 36-12.

-170 lbs. – Landon Shoemaker, Geneseo, defeated Cael Davis, Princeton, fall 2:47 – 42-12.

-182 lbs. – Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, defeated Jimmy Kurth, Princeton, fall 2:43 – 48-12.

-195 lbs. – Drew Harp, Princeton, defeated Harrison Neumann, Geneseo, decision 8-6.

-220 lbs. – Tim Stohl, Geneseo, defeated Jesse Wright, Princeton, decision 4-1.

-285 lbs. – Levi Neumann, Geneseo, won by forfeit.