Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Late Ridgewood Rally Comes Up Short

Kendall Lewis tripled to lead off the Ridgewood Spartans final at bat, the hit set up the game tying run with no outs at Tuesday May 4th’s softball game at Monmouth Roseville. The force was with the Titans however as a pop out, a strikeout, and a groundout ended the Ridgewood Rally handing them the 2-1 loss.

The Spartans took an early lead in the bottom of the second after Madi Jones walked and then scored on a wild pitch to put Ridgewood up 1-0. The lead was short lived as the Titans tied the game up on a homerun off of starting pitcher Mackenzie Brown. Brown would go six innings allowing two runs off of six hits while striking out six and walking just one.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when Monmouth Roseville took advantage of the only Spartan error on the night to put the winning run on the base paths. Then in a case of deja vu from Jones’ score in the second inning with the go ahead run crossing the plate on a wild pitch to put the Spartans down 2-1.

Kendall Lewis led the Spartans with a one for three day with a triple in the seventh inning, Sarya DeLeon-Harreld also went one for three in the game with a single. Brooke Jackson came on in relief in the seventh striking out two and allowing one hit.

Titan Walk Off Win Against Spartans

The Monmouth Roseville Titans had their rally hats on in a non conference matchup with the Ridgewood Spartans on Tuesday, May 4th. Monmouth Roseville tallied four runs on five hits to give the Titans a 6-5 win.

The Spartans scored first in the top of the fourth inning with Brendan Allen reaching on a dropped third strike. Allen then scored when Hunter Meirhaeghe doubled him in. A Mitchell Brooks single plated Meirhaeghe to put Ridgewood up 2-0, Meirhaeghe was one for two on the night. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Jarrett Lund kept the Titans off balanced for four innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one. Lund exited the game after the fourth inning.

The Spartans added a run in the top of the sixth when Keagan Hixson scored on a wild pitch after reaching first base on a bunt single to put Ridgewood up 3-0. The Titans took advantage of a Spartan error in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Spartans added two more runs in their half of the seventh inning sparked by once again Keagan Hixson who doubled to right field with two outs to score Alex White who had reached base on a Titan error which also scored pinch runner Ryle Catour. Hixson led the Spartans going two for four. Ganon Greenman was also two for three with a single and a double.

Ridgewood Runs to Victory

The Ridgewood boys track team took first place in a triangular meet at Wethersfield High School on May 4th. The boys scored 74 team points compared to the second place Flying Geese who put up 61 points, United was third with 51 team points. Senior Nick Janson paced the Spartans with first place finishes in the 800m and the 1600m runs. Meric Veloz, competing in his first meet, won the 100m dash while Lucas Kessinger took top honors in the 200m dash and Sam Petrie won the long jump.

The girls finished in third place behind Annawan who was first with 85 team points and United who was second with 44 points. Lauren Anderson led the girls with a first place finish in the high jump.

Complete results. Individual running events. .100 yard Dash, Girls. 2nd, Lauren Anderson 14.47. 5th, Kira Messerly 14.97. 7th, Emma Keeton 15.86. 9th, Maddie Harrell 16.73. 10th, Ellie Keever 17.46. Boys. 1st, Meric Veloz 12.28. 3rd, Lukas Maness 12.61. 5th, Alec Noyd 12.86. 6th, Aaron Gotthardt 13.20. 200m dash. Girls. 4th, Anderson 31.29. 8th, Harrell 36.29. Boys. 1st, Lucas Kessinger 25.64. 4th, Ryan Francis 26.13. 7th, Sam Petrie 27.12. 400m dash. Girls. 2nd, Alex Watt 1:26. Boys. 2nd, Francis 58.01. 7th, Jay Harrell 1:55. 800m run. Girls. 2nd, Kendra Downing 2:33. 3rd, Miranda Reed 2:38. Boys. 1st, Nick Janson 2:18. 4th, Matt VanHyfte 2:24. 5th, Jager Samuelson 2:41. 1600m run. Girls. 2nd, Reed 5:59. 3rd, Downing 6:00. 4th,Messerly 7:03. Boys. 1st, Nick Janson 5:13. 5th, Fernando Avila-Rubio 5:38. 6th, Kaden Larson 5:45. 3200m run. Girls. 2nd, Mollie Bennett 15:32. Boys. 2nd, Joe Keever 14:46. Team running events. 4x100m relay. Boys. 1st, Ridgewood 49.42. 4x200m relay. Boys. 1st, Ridgewood 2 1:44. 2nd, Ridgewood 1 1:47. Field Events. High Jump. Girls. 1st, Anderson 5-0. 2nd, Messerly 4-06. 4th, Paul 4-02. Long Jump. Boys. 1st, Petrie 5.44m. 2nd, Carson Nodine 5.40m. 7th, Alex Wittmeyer 4.98m. Shot Put. Girls. 6th, Hannah Maher 7.73m. 8th, Cadence Hulick 5.13m. Boys. 2nd, DJ VanHouten 10.85m. 5th Samuelson 8.29m. 7th, Jack Jewett 6.84m. 8th, Jay Harrell 5.79m. Discus. Girls. 3rd, Maher 22.44m. 9th, Watt 13.58m. 10th, Hulick 11.63m. Boys. 2nd, VanHouten 26.92m. 4th, Jewett 17.09m. 6th, J. Harrell 12.16m.

Ridgewood Represents in LTC Selections

Thirteen Ridgewood Spartans earned all conference honors for football. The announcement came the week of May 3rd. The Spartans finished 4-2 in the conference. Colton Stahl, DJ VanHouten, and Lucas Kessinger topped the list for Ridgewood. Stahl was unanimously put on the first team defense at linebacker and was also the unanimous choice for kick returner. VanHouten was named to the offensive first team at fullback and on the defensive line. Kessinger, a junior, was a unanimous selection on both sides of the ball. On offense, he was voted in at wide receiver and as a defensive back on the other side of the ball.

Stahl was put on the second team all conference squad as the quarterback, Colton Quagliano from Annawan-Wethersfield was named to the first team in the quarterback position. Brant Casteel and Victor Snook were named to the second team as offensive linemen. Payton Catour made the second team as a defensive lineman, Catour was also named on the second team as the kicker. Lucas Althaus made the honorable mention list on the offensive side of the ball and Meric Veloz was named honorable mention on the defensive side.

Pioneers Down Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans played host to the Rock Island Alleman Pioneers from the Western Big Six Conference on Wednesday, May 5th. Alleman scored in four of their five chances at bat, downing Ridgewood 18 to 6.

Alleman jumped on the Spartans in the opening inning plating four runners off of starting pitcher Alex White. The Pioneers took advantage of three walks along with two singles to put four runs across. The Spartans answered with one run in their half of the inning, Jarrett Lund scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Payton Catour. White settled down in the second inning keeping Alleman off of the scoreboard while the Spartans scored five runs off of four Pioneer walks capitalizing on a two run double by Payton Catour to make the score 6-4 Ridgewood.

Keagan Hixson came on in relief of White who exited the game going one and two thirds innings allowing four runs off of two hits and three walks. Alleman tied the game in the top of the second and took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Meanwhile the Spartans were kept off of the scoreboard after the second inning. Alleman would plate three in the fourth and nine in the fifth. Hixson would take the loss going three innings while allowing six runs off of five hits, walking four and striking out two.

Payton Catour was one for two with the two run double in the second, Ganon Greenman was one for two and leadoff hitter Mitchell Brooks was one for four.

Boilermakers Go Long on Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the Kewanee Boilermakers in a non conference matchup on May 5th. The Boilermakers took advantage of the long ball, homering three times off of the Spartan pitchers doubling up the Spartans to win 6-3.

Kewanee opened the game with a lead off home run off of starting pitcher

Brooke Jackson to go up 1-0, Jackson would take the loss going four innings allowing six runs off of eight hits while striking out four. The Spartans answered the call in the bottom of the first with leadoff hitter Kendall Lewis opening the Spartans half of the inning with a single, Lewis would be driven in by Sarya DeLeon-Harreld with a double to center field to tie the game. Both Lewis and DeLeon Harreld would go one for three on the day. A double by Tatum Miller would give Ridgewood the lead.

A walk by Jackson in the top of the third opened up the gates to a two run inning, three Boilermakers singled to give Kewanee the lead for good 3-2. However, it was a three run inning off of relief pitcher Mackenzie Brown that broke the game open. The Boilermakers hit back to back homeruns during the inning to go up 6-2. Brown went two innings allowing just the two hits while striking out two batters.

Ridgewood tried to rally in the sixth inning with Tatum Miller driving in Clara Franks who had singled to center to open the inning with a ground ball that made its way to center field to cut the lead to 6-3. Miller was two for three on the day while Franks was one for three. The Spartans were unable to plate any other runners during the seventh sending the Boilermakers home with the win.

Spartan Bats Awaken in Sweep

The Ridgewood Spartan Softball team’s offense finally clicked and showed what so many in Spartan nation have been waiting for. The Spartans combined for eighteen runs off of sixteen hits in a twinbill sweep of Princeville on Thursday, May 6th.

Brooke Jackson went the distance on the mound in game one striking out thirteen of the Lady Princes while allowing five runs off of seven hits. The game battled back and forth until the sixth inning when a three run home run by Kendall Lewis, the first of the season, broke the game open for good. Lewis' homer was followed by an rbi double by Brooke Jackson.

The Spartans offense was spread out but led by Sarya DeLeon-Harreld who was three for four on the day, Lewis was two for five with a double and the sixth inning homer, Brooke Jackson was two for three.

Mackenzie Brown took the mound in game two, the senior overcame nine errors by the defense on her way to a much closer 8-7 win in the second game. Brown pitched the complete game allowing only one of the seven runs to be earned while striking out eight.

The Spartans needed to come from behind as Princeville jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. The Spartans tied the game up in the top of the second off of two walks combined with three players being hit by a pitch to make the score 2-2.

Ridgewood took the lead for good in the top of the third behind a lead off double by Tatum Miller who would score on a wild pitch to put Ridgewood ahead. Brown and the rest of the Spartans would keep the Lady Princes at bay to get the win.

Kendall Lewis led the offense going two for two in the nightcap, Miller was one for four with the double while Jacqueline Bowles and Clara Franks were one for three and one for two respectively.

Big Fourth Inning Give Ridgewood the Win

The Ridgewood singled four times in the fourth inning following a lead off walk by Kendall Lewis on their way to a 5-2 non conference win on May 7th at Alleman High School. Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, Tatum Miller, Alexis Yarbrough, and Becca Lindsay all singled in the inning to put Ridgewood up 5-0 on their way to the win.

The Spartans mustered eleven hits to Alleman’s seven. Yarbrough led the team going three for four with a double and two singles, DeLeon-Harreld was two for four, both singles, and Becca Lindsay also hit two singles going two for four.

Brooke Jackson earned her second win of the year going six and one third innings allowing six hits along with three strikeouts and four walks.

Spartans Race by Rebels

In an LTC doubleheader the Ridgewood Spartans ran over the Stark County Rebels on Saturday, May 8th. The Spartans, playing on the road, put up seven runs in the top of the second inning in the opening game. The Spartans saw rbi hits from Colton Stahl, Mitchell Brooks, Ganon Greenman, Alex White, Payton Catour, and Keagan Hixson in the second inning.

Starting pitcher Jarrett Lund earned the win for Ridgewood, the senior went four innings allowing no hits while striking out seven and giving up one walk.

Brendan Allen and Ganon Greenman each went two for three while Lund and Alex White were two for two in the game.

The Spartans wasted even less time in the second half of the twin bill. Ridgewood scored four runs in the first inning then busted the game open with twelve runs in the second on their way to a 23 to 2 win. Alex White got the win for Ridgewood going three innings while allowing two runs off of two hits and striking out six.

Six Spartans had a multiple hit game including Mitchell Brooks who went four for five

including a triple and a double, Colton Stahl also had a triple and double going three for four. Alex White was three for four, all singles, Payton Catour had a triple going two for three, and both Ganon Greenman and Jarrett Lund were two for four in the game.

Brooks Gets Shutout over Blue Bullets

Senior pitcher Mitchell Brooks earned the complete game shutout over Knoxville on Friday, May 7th. Brooks fanned five while allowing seven hits and three walks to get the 1-0 win. The Spartans lone run came in the top of the sixth inning, Jarrett Lund drove in Colton Stahl with a single to left. Stahl had earned a one out walk to reach the basepaths.

The Spartans only had three hits in the game, Lund was one for three with his single in the sixth, Mitchell Brooks was one for three, and Ganon Greenman was one for two.

Spartans Win Quad

For the second meet in a row the Ridgewood Spartans Boys Track team placed first. The Spartans, running in a quadrangular meet on Friday May 7th in Wethersfield, needed to overcome ten team points with just three events to go to pull off the job, the 1600, 200, and the 4x400.

Nick Janson gave the Spartans 6 points with a first place in the 1600 while Fernando Avila-Rubio finished second giving Ridgewood points. Meric Veloz score four points placing second in the 200 meter dash and the 4x400m relay team of Ryan Francis, Lucas Kessinger, Carson Nodine, and Lukas Maness gave the Spartans the win with a first place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Ridgewood took first place by just five points 65 to 60 by ROWVA. Annawan-Wethersfield finished third with 58 points and West Central was fourth with 36 points.

Complete results. Individual running events. 100m dash. 4th, Meric Veloz 12.42. 7th, Lukas Maness 12.64. 8th, Carson Nodine 12.67. 9th, Alec Noyd 12.96. 12th, Alex Wittmeyer 13.49. 200m dash. 2nd, Veloz 26.07. 5th, Taylor Snook 27.11. 6th, Aaron Gotthardt 27.58. 400m dash. 1st, Lucas Kessinger 56.34. 2nd, Francis 59.44. 7th, Jay Harrell 1:51. 800m run. 5th, Jager Samuelson 2:44. 1600m run. 1st, Nick Janson 5:15. 2nd, Fernando Avila-Rubio 5:16. 3rd, Kaden Larson 5:44. 4th, Matt VanHyfte 5:46. 7th, Joe Keever 6:21. 3200m run. 1st, Janson 11:47. Team running events. 4x100m relay. 2nd, Petrie, Maness, Snook, Nodine 49.25. 4x200m relay. 1st, Snook, Petrie, Gotthardt, Veloz 1:45. 4x400m relay. 1st, Francis, Kessinger, Nodine, Maness 3:57. Field Events. Long Jump. 3rd, Nodine 17-02. 4th, Wittmeyer 16-11. 5th, Petrie 16-10. Triple Jump. 4th, VanHyfte 9.8m. Shot Put. 2nd, DJ VanHouten 11.31m. 10th Samuelson 8.29m. 12th, Jack Jewett 7.02m. 13th, Harrell 5.76m. Discus. 5th, VanHouten 84-10.5. 9th, Jewett 64-11. 12th, Harrell 39-09.