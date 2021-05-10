Rock Island shut out by Geneseo Girls' Soccer

Claudia Loucks

Even though Geneseo did not have a girls’ soccer season last spring, the team is making their presence known, as they are undefeated and recently grabbed a 6-0 home conference win over Rock Island.

Seniors Taylor DeSplinter and Brooke Harms each scored two goals in the contest and Bailey Huizenga and Johnna Fulcher also each contributed a goal.

DeSplinter commented that she was proud of how Geneseo played against Rock Island and she said, “Throughout the whole field, we’re strong. There are no weak figures on our field. We can move the ball all the way up the field. Our defense is always there making the end runs. I just feel we all play together.”

DeSplinter, daughter of A.J. and Carolyn DeSplinter, has signed to play soccer at St. Ambrose University.

Goals in the second half of the match were scored by Bailey Huizenga, Johnna Fulcher, DeSplinter and Harms.

Geneseo’s record stands at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Big 6.