Eight home runs power Orion sweep of Hall

Mindy Carls

With 40 hits, including eight home runs, Orion defeated Spring Valley Hall 13-2 and 20-6 in varsity softball on Saturday, May 1, at the Charger diamond.

The opener started off slowly enough. Hall put a couple of runs on the board in the top of the first. Orion posted singletons in the first and second innings to tie the score.

Nickie Kettler, batting clean-up, led off the third with a home run. The Chargers would bat around before Kettler came up again and made the first out of the inning. That’s right, the 10th batter made the first out.

For years the Chargers chanted “Everybody hits, everybody runs, everybody scores,” and that was never more true than during the third inning. All nine Chargers had hits — okay, Ava Terry reached on an error the first time she came to bat, but she had a single the second time — and all nine Chargers scored.

After Kettler’s home run, Grace Passno singled, Ella Sundberg cracked an RBI double, Terry put the ball into play to the third baseman and forced a miscue, Liz Wilbur slapped a two-RBI single, Hannah Swope hammered a two-RBI home run, Marly Lillibridge popped an RBI double, Kasey Filler laced a single and Jenna Drish launched a two-RBI home run.

Whew.

Five more Chargers batted before the inning was over, all of them putting the ball in play.

Orion pounded 17 hits to two for Hall. Lillibridge and Passno finished with three hits each; Filler, Sundberg, Wilbur and Swope, two apiece, and Drish, Kettler and Terry, one each.

Drish, Sundberg and Swope smacked home runs, one each, while Lillibridge had two doubles and Sundberg, one.

Sundberg collected three RBIs; Drish, Wilbur and Swope, two apiece, and Lillibridge and Kettler, one each.

Drish earned the win for five innings on the mound. She allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk. She struck out nine.

Orion made one error and Hall, two.

The second game started off much like the first, with Orion leading 4-2 going into the bottom half of the third.

Only this time the Chargers exploded for 15 runs. Sundberg led off with a home run — the first of two she would crank over the fence before the inning ended. Lillibridge, Kettler and Wilbur each slammed a home run.

For those keeping score at home, that’s five home runs in the frame.

Orion batted around twice, with Lillibridge and Kettler collecting five RBIs each and Sundberg three.

The Chargers pounded out 23 hits to seven for the Red Devils.

Terry and Swope finished with four hits apiece; Lillibridge, Kettler and Sundberg, three each; Drish and Passno, two apiece, and Filler and Thea Brown, one each.

Sundberg had two home runs and Kettler, Wilbur and Lillibridge, one apiece.

Lillibridge whacked two doubles and Kettler and Passno, one each.

Piling up RBIs were Lillibridge and Kettler, six apiece; Sundberg, three; Swope, two, and Drish, Passno and Terry, one each.

Filler notched the win. Over five innings, she allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits and two walks. She struck out four.

Orion committed four errors and Hall, one.