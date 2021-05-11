Fulton baseball sweeps Orion

Mindy Carls

Orion’s varsity baseball team played in a minor league stadium on Wednesday, May 5.

The Fulton Steamers hosted the Chargers at the Clinton LumberKings Stadium on Wednesday, May 5.

Fulton won 8-7, but the Steamers needed an eighth inning to secure the win.

The Steamers plated two runners in the bottom of the first. After three scoreless innings, the Chargers put six runs on the board in the fifth.

With one out, Kaden Edmunds put the ball in play and went to second on an error. He advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Kile Johnson walked.

With runners on the corners, Cole Kratzberg grounded into a fielder’s choice. Edmunds scored and Johnson went to second. Kratzberg was safe at first.

Quinn Hoftender tripled into right field, scoring Johnson and Kratzberg for a 3-2 lead.

One out later, Jarrett Thornburg doubled into center field to bring Hoftender across the plate.

Ty Comer singled into center field, allowing Thornburg to score. Comer went to second on the center fielder’s error.

Dathan Moore hit a pop fly. When the pitcher mishandled the ball, Moore was safe and Comer scored to put Orion ahead 6-2.

Fulton responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame for a 7-6 edge. Orion tied the score with a singleton in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth, Payton Weaver led off with a single, but the next three batters popped out or ground out to strand Weaver.

The Steamers put together two singles to score the winning run in their half of the frame.

Fulton belted 11 hits to 10 for Orion.

Thornberg had three hits; Hoftender, two; and Kratzberg, Comer, Moore, Gunn and Payton Weaver, one each.

Hoftender smashed a triple, while Thornburg had two doubles and Kratzberg one.