Geneseo softball does away with Fulton

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs Varsity softball team easily did away with Fulton, 14-2, in their recent match up.

Geneseo girls got things started in the first inning when Maya Bieneman drove in one run. The Leafs notched seven runs in the third inning with Morgan Snell, Anna Narup, Payton Stohl, Robyn Nelms and Bieneman all driving runs in.

Snell was the winning pitcher for the Lady Leafs Varsity. The pitcher surrendered two runs on four hits over thee innings, striking out four and walking zero. Katelyn Emerick threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Fulton’s pitcher surrendered seven runs on seven hits in just over three innings.

Geneseo collected 11 hits on the day, with Narup, Bieneman and Jaelyn Lambin all having multiple hits.