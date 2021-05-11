OMS' Adamson throws state-qualifying distance

If the Illinois Elementary School Association were having a state track meet this year, Duncan Adamson would be representing Orion Middle School.

The eighth grader won the shot put at the sectional on Saturday, May 8, in Erie. His best distance was 42 feet, 2.50 inches, more than four feet past the qualifying mark of 38 feet even.

Adamson was the only Charger who reached or exceeded qualifying distances or times.

In the team standings, the OMS sixth and seventh grade boys were only three points out of first place. Lanark Eastland finished with 74 points, followed by Erie in second with 72 and Orion in third with 71.

Fulton River Bend was fourth with 69; Rock Falls St. Andrew, fifth, 61; Prophetstown PLT, sixth, 36; South Beloit, seventh, 22, and Amboy, eighth, 16.

In the eighth grade division, Amboy was first with 85; St. Andrew, second, 73; Orion, third, 51; Erie, fourth, 48; River Bend, fifth, 36; PLT, sixth, 24; South Beloit seventh, 11, and Eastland, eighth, 7.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 9, Caden Rochleau 14.74 seconds. 12th, Aiden Moody 15.61.

200 dash — 7th, Owen Voorhees 30.93. 11th, Cameron Engstrom 32.09.

400 dash — 3rd, Ethan Wardlow 1:10.03. 5th, Wyatt Steen 1:10.40.

800 run — 4th, Will Clarke 2:46.57. 5th, Dylan White 2:53.78.

1600 run — 2nd, Clarke 5:53.19. 5th, White 6:20.92.

110 hurdles — 2nd, Tyler Sandberg 21.27. 4th, Kellen Kunert 22.02.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion (Wardlow, Aaron Mohr, Moody, Joe Norton) 59.49.

800 relay — 3rd, Orion (Kyler Owens, Rochleau, Voorhees, Engstrom) 2:01.92.

1600 relay — 2nd, Orion (Owens, Rochleau, Steen, Engstrom) 5:09.96.

High jump — 3rd, Owens 4-9. 4th, Steen 4-6.

Long jump — 4th, Owens 14-9.75. 8th, Rochleau 13-00.50.

Discus throw — 6th, Clarke 69-10.50.

Orion results for eighth grade boys were:

100-meter dash — 4th, Dayne Gibbons 13.23. 5th, Adamson 13.33.

200 dash — 7th, Aiden Fisher 29.89. 8th, Daniel Rittenhouse 31.03.

400 dash — 3rd, Gibbons 1:02.07.

1600 run — 3rd, Noah Belowske 6:25.04.

400 relay — 2nd, Orion (Adamson, Fisher, Gibbons, Lance Moore) 54.38.

Long jump — 3rd, Gibbons 15-4. 7th, Moore 12-10.50.

Shot put — 1st, Adamson 42-2.50 (state qualifying mark). 6th, Noah Parr 32-3.

Discus throw — 2nd, Rittenhouse 94-9.50. 7th, Adamson 86-6.50.