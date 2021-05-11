OMS girls wrap up season at Sectional

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School girls finished their track season at the IESA sectional meet on Saturday, May 8, in Erie.

In the sixth and seventh grade division, Erie placed first with 116 points. Fulton River Bend was second with 69; Lanark Eastland third, 58; Rock Falls St. Andrew, fourth, 54; Amboy, fifth, 48; Prophetstown PLT, sixth, 42, and Orion, seventh, 26.

River Bend won the eighth grade division with 141 points, followed by Erie, second, 115; Amboy, third, 44; St. Andrew, fourth, 30; PLT, fifth, 24; Orion and Eastland, tied for sixth, 11 each; and South Beloit, eighth, 3.

Orion results for sixth and seventh grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 10th, Amelia DeBaillie 15.29. 12th, Hayden Gehring 15.60.

200 dash — 9th, Elyse VanDuyne 32.24. 10th, Gehring 32.73.

400 dash — 7th, Bella Nightingale 1:24.47. 10th, Abi Kayser 1:24.98.

800 run — 4th, Rory Martin 3:05.42. 8th, Claire Patterson 3:30.40.

1600 run — 3rd, Martin 6:39.75. 4th, Sadie Hessler 6:57.85.

100 hurdles — 6th, DeBaillie 20.36. 10th, Sadie Appel 22.62.

400 relay — 5th, Orion (Appel, Natalie Johnson, Jordyn McHenry, Mallory Pronschinske) 1:07.47.

800 relay — 6th, Orion (DeBaillie, Gehring, Kayser, VanDuyne) 2:09.75.

1600 relay — 3rd, Orion (VanDuyne, DeBaillie, Kayser, Pronschinske) 5:15.30.

Shot put — 5th, Johnson 18-1.50.

Discus throw — 7th, McHenry 47-8.50. 8th, Henia Sykes 46-9.50.

Orion results for eighth grade girls were:

100-meter dash — 6th, Valerie Hickerson 16.02. 11th, Amiliani Bradley 17.30.

200 dash — 9th, Hickerson 35.53. 12th, Lilly Pysson 36.94.

400 dash — 5th, Hickerson 1:26.73. 7th, Violet Fiers 1:30.93.

400 relay — 3rd, Orion (Bradley, Fiers, Hickerson, Pysson) 1:06.28.

Shot put — 8th, Fiers 20-7.

Discus throw — 5th, Fiers 55-10. 7th, Linah Pettifer 43-3.