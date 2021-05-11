Orion girls top Fulton 9-6

Mindy Carls

In a varsity softball doubleheader on Thursday, May 6, Fulton won the first game 6-5 and Orion the second game 9-6 at Charger Field.

Kewanee defeated visiting Orion 13-0 on Saturday, May 8.

The Chargers had a 5-3 going into the top of the seventh inning in the opener on Thursday, but the Steamers pushed three runners across the plate for the 6-5 road win.

Each team pounded out 10 hits.

Chargers Nickie Kettler, Kenadi Sovey and Grace Passno each had two hits and Marly Lillibridge, Jenna Drish, Ella Sundberg and Ava Terry, one apiece.

Lillibridge and Drish cranked out one home run each, and Kettler had a double.

RBIs were credited to Lillibridge, Drish, Sovey and Terry, one apiece.

Drish took the loss. In six innings, she was charged with six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out 12.

Orion committed one error and Fulton, three.

In the second game, the Steamers had a 5-0 lead going into the third only to find the Chargers putting up five runs to tie the game.

Lillibridge led off with a walk on four straight pitches. Kasey Filler and Drish singled to load the bases. All three advanced on a wild pitch.

Two outs later, Passno singled to drive in two runs. Sundberg homered to clear the bases.

Orion went ahead with two runs in the fourth and added two more in the sixth. Fulton scored its last run in the top of the seventh.

The Chargers outhit the Steamers 10-6. Drish and Sundberg slapped three hits each; Passno, two, and Filler and Kettler, one apiece.

Sundberg belted a home run and Passno a double.

Passno drove in four runs and Sundberg, three.

Drish earned the win for seven innings on the mound. Of the six runs charged to her, only two were earned. She gave up six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Orion made three errors and Fulton, two.

On Saturday in Kewanee, the hosts spread 13 runs across the first three frames. The Boilermakers smacked 10 hits to three for the Chargers.

Orion’s hits, all singles, were by Kettler, Terry and Lillibridge.

Filler absorbed the loss. In two-thirds of an inning, she yielded five runs, all earned, on four hits and two walks.

Coming on in relief, Hannah Swope worked 3-1/3 innings. Eight runs, six earned, were charged to her. She allowed six hits and five walks.

Neither pitcher had a strikeout.