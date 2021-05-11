Orion romps over Kewanee 10-6

Mindy Carls

Orion defeated Kewanee 10-6 in varsity baseball on Saturday, May 10, on the Boilermaker diamond.

The score was deadlocked 3-3 going into the top of the third inning, but the Chargers brought six runners across the plate to take a lead they would never give up.

Leading off the third, Jarrett Thornburg was hit by a pitch. He stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

Ty Comer drew a walk. He went to second on a wild pitch that let Thornburg score for a 4-3 lead.

Dathan Moore and Drake Gunn both walked on four pitches.

With the bases loaded, Kaden Edmunds waited out the pitch on a 3-2 count and received a walk to force Comer in.

The bases were still loaded for Kile Johnson, who lofted a sacrifice fly into left field to score Moore for a 6-3 lead.

Cole Kratzberg grounded into a fielder’s choice, which moved Gunn to third but erased Edmunds at second.

Before pitching to Quinn Hoftender at the plate, the Boilermakers tried to pick off an Orion runner. The second baseman’s error let Gunn score and Kratzberg advance to second. A little later, a wild pitch let Kratzberg move to third.

Hoftender belted a single into center field. Kratzberg scored for an 8-3 lead.

With Chance Stropes batting, Hoftender went to second on a wild pitch. Stropes walked.

Hoftender stole third and scored for a 9-3 lead when Thornburg doubled on a line drive into left field.

Kewanee outhit Orion 10-9. Chargers with hits were Gunn, three; Hoftender and Thornburg, two each, and Edmunds and Johnson, one apiece.

Credited with two RBIs each were Hoftender, Thornburg, Edmunds and Johnson.

Gunn scored three runs; Kratzberg, two, and Hoftender, Thornburg, Comer, Moore and Johnson, one each.

Chargers with extra-base hits were Gunn, a triple; Thornburg, two doubles, and Hoftender, a double.

Gunn stole two bases and Hoftender, Kratzberg, Thornburg and Kameron Weaver, one each.

Starting pitcher Stropes received the win. In 4-2/3 innings, he allowed four runs, all earned, on seven hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Payton Weaver worked three innings of relief. Both runs charged to him were earned. He yielded three hits and no walks, and he had no strikeouts.

Hoftender earned the save. In one inning, he had no runs and no hits. He walked one and struck out two.

The Chargers committed three errors and the Boilermakers two.