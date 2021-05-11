Orion wrestlers thump United

Mindy Carls

Orion wrestlers throttled Monmouth United 54-6 on Thursday, May 6, in the Charger gym.

Caden Wegerer (132), Collin Meisenburg (138), Weston Ferry (160 lbs.) and Maddix Moninski (170) all won by pin.

Wegerer took the mat with Ty Lafferty. He wasted no time getting a takedown and near fall before making the stick at 1:44.

Meisenburg gave up a takedown to Jake McElwee in the first period. He scored an escape in the second, leaving McElwee clinging to a 2-1 lead.

The Charger started the third period in the down position. A reversal gave Meisenburg a 4-1 lead. McElwee escaped, but the Charger took him down and then put him on his back with 23 seconds to go in the match.

Ferry never gave Hunter Austin a chance. The Charger took him down and scored a near fall for a 4-0 advantage. Austin escaped for a point, only to have Ferry take him down and show him the ceiling lights at 1:25.

Moninski needed even less time to take down and stick Deven Bushong at 1:04.

Chargers Luke Moen (113), Nolan Loete (145), Noah Schnerre (152), Josh Fair (195) and Phillip Dochterman (220) won by forfeit.

Orion 54, Monmouth United 6, opponent, date, location

145 — Nolan Loete, Orion by forfeit.

152 — Noah Schnerre, Orion, won by forfeit.

160 — Weston Ferry, Orion, pinned Hunter Austin, 1:25.

170 — Maddix Moninski, Orion, pinned Deven Bushong, 1:04.

182 — Double forfeit.

195 — Josh Fair, Orion, won by forfeit.

220 — Phillip Dochterman, Orion, won by forfeit.

285 — Parker Cassidy, United, won by forfeit.

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Luke Moen, Orion, won by forfeit.

132 — Caden Wegerer, Orion, pinned Ty Lafferty, 1:44.

138 — Collin Meisenburg, Orion, pinned Jake McElwee, 5:37.

Exhibition 160 — Austin, United, pinned 5:23.

Exhibition 145 — Cooper Herd, Orion, decisioned McElwee, 7-0.