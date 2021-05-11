Riverdale JV baseball downs Orion 6-1

Mindy Carls

Riverdale scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Orion in JV baseball on Monday, May 10, in Love Park.

The Rams added a run in the second. After the Chargers posted a run in the sixth, the Rams answered with one in the seventh.

Riverdale had six hits to four for Orion.

Derek Dykeman belted two hits and Kaden Edmunds and Payton Weaver, one each.

Dykeman, Edmunds and Payton Weaver each smacked a double.

Payton Weaver drove in Dykeman for Orion’s only run.

Kameron Weaver and Landon Gekas each stole a base.

Dykeman pitched five innings. He was charged with five runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Ty Comer worked two innings, yielding one run, unearned, on two hits and no walks. He whiffed one.

Orion committed three errors and Riverdale none.