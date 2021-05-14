Lady Leafs Softball upsets Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo softball team put an end to Rock Island’s winning streak at matchup on May 11 at the JF Edwards Complex in Geneseo.

It was a 15-game winning streak over two seasons that came to an end for the Rocks with the Lady Leafs totaling 10 runs to Rock Island’s 5.

Maya Bieneman was an RBI machine, driving in five on two hits to lead the Geneseo’s Varsity to the win. Bieneman drove in runs on a home run in the third inning and a home run in the sixth.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. The Lady Leafs Varsity collected 11 hits to Rock Island’s 9.

The Lady Leafs pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning, when Payton Stohl doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Bieneman homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs, and Jaelyn Lambin homered on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Anna Narup took the win for the Lady Leafs. She went six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out seven.

Morgan Snell threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Snell recorded the last out to earn the save for Lady Leafs Varsity.

Geneseo socked four home runs on the day. Lambin put one out in the third inning. Bieneman had a homer in the third and sixth innings, and Drayana DeBoef had a four-bagger in the fifth inning.

The Lady Leafs Varsity racked up 11 hits in the game. Taylor Krueger, Lambin, Bieneman, and Stohl all managed multiple hits for the varsity. Krueger went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Lady Leafs Varsity in hits.