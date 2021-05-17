Chargers shear Rams 7-3

Mindy Carls

Trailing Riverdale 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Orion exploded for six runs to take a lead the visiting team could not overcome.

The Rams came up with a run in the seventh, but the Chargers claimed a 7-3 win.

With one out in the sixth, Drake Gunn tripled on a fly ball into center field.

Chance Stropes scored Gunn on a fielder’s choice to the second baseman.

When Dathan Moore walked on four straight pitches, Stropes went to second.

Ty Comer homered to left, collecting three RBIs and giving Orion a 5-2 lead.

Kameron Weaver waited out a 3-2 pitch and received a base on balls.

After Riverdale went to a new pitcher, Kaden Edmunds singled on a ground ball into left field. He went to second on the throw, while Kameron Weaver held at third.

Cole Kratzberg grounded into a fielder’s choice to the third baseman, who threw out Weaver trying to score. Edmunds went to third.

Quinn Hoftender doubled into center on a line drive to bring Edmunds and Kratzberg home for the 7-2 advantage.

Orion had seven hits to six for Riverdale.

Hoftender, Gunn and Comer each banged out two hits and Edmunds, one.

Comer’s hits were a home run and a double. Gunn slammed a triple and Hoftender a double.

Orion’s seven RBIs were divided among Comer, who had three; Hoftender, two, and Kratzberg and Stropes, one each.

Comer scored two runs and Kratzberg, Gunn, Stropes, Moore and Edmunds, one apiece.

Kratzberg lofted a sacrifice fly.

Gunn and Kratzberg stole two bases and Hoftender one.

Hoftender pitched a complete-game win. In seven innings, he gave up three runs, one earned, on six hits and a walk. He struck out eight. Facing 31 batters, he threw a strike on the first pitch to 25 of them.

The Chargers committed seven errors and the Rams one.