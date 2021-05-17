Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Henry County Museum

Many tourists visit this historic little town of Bishop Hill, Illinois. It was founded by Swedish settlers in the mid-1800s. One of the many Bishop Hill historic sites is the Henry County Museum located two blocks west of the main street. Because of the pandemic, it is only open on the weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope sometime this summer to have it open 7 days a week. Like many museums, it relies on donations from its visitors. So, if you visit the museum one day, please offer a donation for your stay!

The LST 325

According to the Spring, 2021 Phoenix newsletter, the former U.S. Navy LST 325 (Landing Ship, Tank) will see the WW2 ship visiting Brandenburg, KY, Ashland, KY, and Charleston, WV, in September. Next year, 2022, she will drop anchor at La Crosse, IL. in Hancock County. That isn’t real far from this area so maybe you can tour the historic ship. It’s well worth it.

Vandalism

A few weeks ago, there was some minor vandalism at the Ikes Park. Both the Geneseo Police and the Henry County Sheriff Dept., may be stepping up their patrols in that area. Any anglers, boaters and/or campers should contact the police should they see something suspicious going on.

Sheriff Kerry Loncka

He gave an interesting program last week at the Geneseo Kiwanis meeting. He told of various impacts the pandemic had on their department. He also talked about how some of the national killings caused problems in many law enforcement agencies. He said that he felt the citizens of Henry County have been very supportive of the local law enforcement agencies. He also said he was going to retire, but I’m not sure exactly when that will be. Suffice to say, he, like former Sheriff Gib Cady, did an excellent job!

Microplastics in Fish

According to a recent article in the Illinois Outdoors News, a new study from Field Museum experts in Chicago have found that various species of Illinois fish have been swallowing microplastics since the 1950s. That includes bass and catfish. The level has increased with more production of plastics. It is not clear how microplastics affected fish in the study. I suspect more of us eat catfish than bass, but one wonders what are the long term effects on we humans. That may be the next study. It just never ends, does it?

Fishing Photos

Just a reminder to send me your latest fishing photo. That goes for your child or grandchild with a fish they caught. Send the photo and information to: deboonelr@aol.com

Boating Humor

Did you hear about the huge sale they just had on kayaks? It was quite an oar-deal. If your kayak flips over in the water you can safely wear it on your head…because it’s cap-sized. What do you call a transformer that turns into a canoe? A row-bot. What do you do with a sick boat? Take it to the doc. I started a successful boat building business in the attic of my house. Sales are going through the roof.